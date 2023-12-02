ExxonMobil chief says UN climate talks have focused on renewable energy for too long

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

UN climate talks on how to limit global warming have too long focused on renewable energy, according to the chief executive of ExxonMobil, the largest Western oil supermajor.

In an interview with the Financial Times at COP28 in Dubai on Saturday, Darren Woods said talks on the energy transition had focused on the “electron solution”, while neglecting the role played by hydrogen, biofuels and carbon capture.

“The transformation is not just limited to wind, solar and EVs,” Woods said. “Carbon capture is going to play a role. We are good at this. We know how to do it, we can contribute. Hydrogen will play a role. Biofuels will play a role.

It is the first time that an Exxon chief executive has attended the event, and his attendance prompted climate experts to criticize the industry’s continued efforts to delay action and its broader impact on the UN summit. Is.

Exxon was one of the 50 top oil and gas companies attending the summit that signed a pledge to cut emissions from their own operations, which is only a small part of their contribution to global warming.

In Dubai, a group of countries reached a global agreement to phase out fossil fuels to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise ideally to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Is insisting on.

Woods said the discussions had put “too much emphasis on getting rid of fossil fuels, oil and gas, and not . . . on dealing with the emissions associated with them”.

He said there will be “sustained demand” for oil and gas, and advocated a “continuum” where in some places you would completely replace oil and gas and coal combustion, and in other places you would reduce the emissions associated with it. Will deal with. ,

Other prominent industry bosses attending the summit included Oxy’s Vicki Holub, ENI chief Claudio Descalzi and RWE’s Markus Kreber.

Woods said that the climate change conversation has “moved, is moving, away” from “aspirational pledges and hopeful goals set decades into the future” and is moving toward “action-oriented activities, more than a plan.”

“Discussions are beginning to understand more than just emissions, but to really consider the many challenges associated with the transition.”

“just think [of] Energy poverty, affordability, reliability, national security, energy security – all these things are starting to be brought into the equation.

In October, Exxon announced it would buy Pioneer Natural Resources in a $60 billion deal that would give Exxon a dominant position in America’s vast Permian Basin and double its production at the oil field to 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Will go. At the time, Exxon said the deal would allow it to rapidly increase production.

“Exxon’s presence is an integral part of decades of intrusive and corrupt efforts by policymakers to meaningfully address the climate crisis from fossil fuel industries,” said Geoffrey Supran, lead author of a report in the journal Science this year. ” Exxon scientists had correctly predicted global warming in the 1970s.

However, the company continued to promote doubt on the matter in public communications. Supran, a climate expert at the University of Miami, said Exxon “has not changed its position” and is still attempting to delay global efforts to combat climate change.

He said Woods’ participation at COP28 shows the industry is “quivering in its boots” as calls for fossil fuel abolition gain momentum.

Woods has previously denied claims that Exxon has spread misinformation about climate and said in 2021 that the company has “long accepted the reality and risks of climate change”.

On Saturday, Woods told the FT that the company has “always focused on doing the right thing”.

He added: “To be honest, people who want to criticize us when we come in – I don’t spend much time thinking about them. I focus more on what we can do to contribute to society and meet needs.”

