Exxon wants to drill enough lithium from Arkansas to power 1M EVs per year

Fossil fuel giant Exxon is betting that its US lithium operation will power a new generation of electric cars.

The 2021 US Geological Survey said the US has hundreds of thousands of tons of “recoverable” lithium, which could be used in batteries for cars, handhelds, and renewable energy storage. Yet, today there is only one commercial-scale lithium mining site in the country, in Nevada – operated by chemical manufacturer Albemarle.

Despite opposition from indigenous and environmental groups, the Biden administration is pushing for more lithium mines, and now Exxon has committed to drilling it from the ground in Arkansas. In doing so, Exxon is potentially challenging Tesla — which is working on extracting lithium from soil in Texas — as well as several tech startups. For example, Lilac Solutions wants to extract lithium from the Great Salt Lake in Utah. There’s also GM-backed Energex, which raised $50 million in April to “unlock” lithium in North America.

Exxon said Monday it aims to begin lithium production in 2027. He said he was talking with “potential customers” such as electric vehicle and battery makers. Exxon said it intends to produce “enough lithium to meet the manufacturing needs of more than one million EVs per year” by the beginning of the next decade.

Exxon executive Dan Ammann told CNBC the company wants to “move quickly” on domestic lithium mining. The company was the first to produce lithium-ion batteries in the 70s, yet it soon halted the business because it did not see the potential to scale up.

Lithium is a key component in modern batteries, which in turn enables the switch to renewable energy sources and electric vehicles.

Ammann said in a statement that Exxon’s direct lithium extraction technology would come with “a much lower environmental impact than traditional mining operations.” However, direct lithium extraction still poses environmental risks, including high freshwater consumption. More broadly, Argentine researchers warned in a 2023 paper that “the ecosystems surrounding lithium deposits are extremely fragile and linked in a food chain in which ecosystem services are vital for livestock and rural populations. “

Source: techcrunch.com