Exxon and Chevron’s earnings declined in the third quarter. Here’s why investors more than once agreed.

Earnings at oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron declined significantly compared with the same period last year, when oil and natural gas prices were much higher.

Exxon and Chevron both suffered stock declines Friday after announcing their earnings, but investors sold Chevron shares in greater quantities.

But Exxon and Chevron’s profits rose from the second quarter as oil prices rose this summer and fuel production increased.

Non-US production results for Exxon and Chevron lagged behind earnings from domestic production, highlighting the motivation behind recent acquisition announcements.

Less than a month after announcing major acquisitions, the two biggest U.S. oil giants reported weak third-quarter earnings on Friday. But investors reacted less harshly to ExxonMobil’s results than to Chevron – perhaps due to Chevron’s lagging production business.

Although both companies’ earnings fell short of last year’s attractive third quarter, each posted growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, Exxon’s profit increased almost twice that of its main rival.

Shares of Exxon, the biggest U.S. oil producer, rose 2.1% in early trading Friday, but later fell 2.28% after the company said its third-quarter net income was $9.1 billion, or $2.27 per share. Share was, which was 54% less. % from the same quarter in 2022.

Meanwhile, Chevron shares fell more than 6% on Friday after the No. 2 U.S. producer said its net profit fell 42% from the same period a year earlier to $6.5 billion, or $3.05 a share on an adjusted basis. Went. Per-share results fell 28 cents short of consensus expectations.

Exxon cuts refining output, rising oil prices

To put the numbers in perspective, ExxonMobil’s earnings fell last year as oil and natural gas prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making it its most profitable quarter ever. Excluding one-time items, per-share results fell 10 cents short of analysts’ consensus estimate.

Exxon said its net income increased 15% from the second quarter of this year. In the most recently completed quarter, its refineries produced more fuel than in any previous peak summer driving season since the merger of Exxon and Mobil in 1999. The increase in fuel production has coincided with an increase in refinery margins.

Meanwhile, profit in Exxon’s upstream production segment, which accounts for two-thirds of its business, rose 34% from the previous quarter. The increase reflects global oil prices which rose from $75 to $92 per barrel during the quarter.

Three-quarters of Exxon’s production is outside the U.S., and revenue in that business rose 25% from the second quarter. However, US production profits increased by 69%.

Chevron’s production gains lag

Chevron reported that its earnings increased 8.5% from the second quarter. Like Exxon, higher margins boosted the results of the company’s refinery operations.

But the company’s production income, which makes up the bulk of its overall profit, did not match the profit posted by Exxon. Despite a substantial increase in oil prices, earnings at Chevron’s upstream production segment rose only 17% from the second quarter.

Notably, profits in Chevron’s non-U.S. production segment, which accounts for about two-thirds of its total production, rose only 12% from the second quarter. Its US production revenue rose 26%, but it lagged far behind growth in Exxon’s US production segment.

Additionally, Chevron lost $912 million in activities related to cash management, debt financing, insurance, real estate and technology, more than double the loss in the second quarter. The company said it suffered a wide-ranging loss in the recently completed quarter due to negative currency impact.

Oil giants are making deals to increase production

Friday’s earnings report comes just four days after Chevron announced it had agreed to buy Hess Corp. in a $53 billion all-stock deal. Two and a half weeks ago, Exxon unveiled a similar all-stock deal with its plan to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Both deals aim to increase domestic production for oil companies that currently rely on production outside the US for the bulk of their earnings. International production results cooled their third quarter results, especially at Chevron.

