ExTwitter acknowledged that Elon had cut the company’s value by 56%; Fidelity says it’s actually worth less than that – above the law

In March this year, Elon Musk effectively admitted that he had torched more than half the value of Twitter by telling employees that they would receive stock grants worth about $20 billion of the company. This is a huge discount from the $44 billion they paid for the company. Now, some people will say that it wasn’t actually worth $44 billion at the time (the stock was worth about $33 billion before he bought it), but the valuation is based on the last price someone actually paid. Of course, even if we go with the $33 billion number, Musk’s admission that the company will only be worth $20 billion immediately after taking over is kind of embarrassing.

last week company At the end unveiled its new employee equity compensation plan that actually values ​​the company at $19 billion, less than Musk suggested in March. This is a figure of 56% haircut in just one year. Of course, this matches exactly how Musk has torched the company’s business model as well:

This new valuation comes a year after Musk bought the platform for $44 billion recent reporting The claims come as the banks involved in financing the deal are still grappling with efforts to mitigate the adverse impact on their financial position, which is expected to cost them around $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports. In July, Musk Posted That

Of course, last month, we reported how reasonable calculations had been done to argue that the company is worth closer to $19 billion to $8 billion. And… this could be a problem for the remaining employees Musk is hoping to retain. If stock grants are completely underwater and have no expectation of being worth even close to what they were granted, why hold on?

And there is some evidence that outsiders view the company as significantly undervalued. As has been much discussed over the past year, the financial companies that foolishly invested $13 billion to help Musk close the deal are desperate to get the debt off their books, and are -Have been unable to find, despite repeated discounts, no one is more foolish than yourself to buy a loan.

At the same time that the story of the $19 billion internal valuation broke, it was also revealed that Fidelity had reduced the value of its own Twitter holdings by 65% ​​compared to what ExTwitter had valued itself at. Quite a big cut is:

According to a new disclosure, mutual fund giant Fidelity reduced the value of its shares in Twitter/X by another 8% during the month of September. ,Fidelity, which contributed more than $300 million to Elon Musk $44 billion acquisitionThe value of his investment declined by approximately 65% ​​in the first eleven months.

This would bring the valuation to around $15 billion. And Fidelity has actually been more bullish on ExTwitter’s value than other banks. As Axios reported, over the summer, Fidelity actually increased the value of its ExTwitter shares because it expected Linda Yaccarino to bring some degree of fiscal responsibility to the company. Apparently, someone at Fidelity started to realize that… uh… wasn’t working very well.

ExTwitter acknowledged that Elon had cut the company’s value by 56%; Fidelity says it’s actually worth even less

More law-related stories from Techdirt:

Just because CSLI warrants are new doesn’t mean you can skimp on probable cause.

Court rejects overly broad Google search warrant, citing both Carpenter and Riley

Survey: Americans still aren’t sure where to draw the lines in their on-again, off-again interactions with government

Source: abovethelaw.com