Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global extruded ice cream market The size was valued at US$ 8.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from US$ 9.12 billion in 2023 to US$ 15.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period.

Extrusion is a manufacturing process of creating a finished product with a unique design and shape. Novelty ice creams with complex shapes, designs and textures are made using the extrusion method. Increasing demand for innovative products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ This was mentioned in a report titled, "Extruded Ice Cream Market, 2023-2030."

Major players involved Extruded Ice Cream Market Research Report:

Unilever (UK)

Tillamook (USA)

Nestle SA, (Switzerland)

GCMMF (India)

General Mills (US)

Dunkin’ Donuts LLC (US)

Blue Bell Creameries (US)

Noto (India)

Vadilal Group (India)

Turkey Hill Dairy (US)

Scope and divisions of the report:

Report Attribute Description forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.37% 2030 price projection 15.01 billion US dollars Extruded Ice Cream Market Size in 2023 9.12 billion US dollars historical data 2019-2021 number of pages 180 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered by product type

deliciously

by geography Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Extruded Ice Cream Market Drivers Increase in frequency and duration of heatwaves to support market growth Increasing demand for new frozen products boosts market growth

segment

Availability of wide range of stick ice cream innovations to boost growth of stick bars segment

According to product type, the market has been segmented into stick bars, sandwiches, cones and others. Stick Bars segment has the largest share in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the availability of a wide range of stick ice cream novelties in different shapes, colors and sizes.

The growing popularity of unique flavors and exotic varieties of ice cream has driven the growth of the blended segment.

On the basis of flavour, the market has been classified into chocolate, strawberry, caramel, mixed and others. The mixed flavors segment holds the largest share in the extruded ice cream market due to the increasing popularity of unique flavors including combinations of standard flavors with exotic varieties globally.

Wide product range to choose from to enhance the growth of supermarket/hypermarket segment

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, ice cream parlors, online retailers and others. Supermarkets/hypermarkets had the largest market share in 2022 due to the convenience provided by these stores to choose from a wide selection of products available domestically.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Covid-19 impact

Market growth hampered by restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the extruded ice cream market. The lockdowns and restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus during the pandemic hindered the growth of the market. There was also significant disruption to manufacturing, distribution and sales. The COVID-19 pandemic also hampered the availability of raw materials and skilled workers due to the many restrictions imposed by governments in many countries to prevent the spread of the disease.

report coverage

The report offers:

Key growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insight into regional development.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

drivers and restrictions

Increase in duration and frequency of heatwaves to drive market growth

The extruded ice cream market is expected to grow due to drastic changes in climate caused by global warming, which significantly impacts the purchasing behavior of consumers. Many countries suffering from prolonged heat have forced consumers to consume cooler products, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of efficient machinery, such as extrusion machines, required to produce extruded ice cream may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

regional insight

Increasing consumption of extruded ice cream to boost market growth in Europe

Europe has the largest market share and was worth US$4.15 billion in 2022. This growth is attributed to increased consumption of extruded ice cream in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

North America is expected to register sustained market growth due to the increasing popularity of ice cream as a dessert among consumers in the region.

competitive landscape

New product launches by key players to boost market growth

Major players operating in the market include Unilever PLC, General Mills, Nestlé SA and others. The increasing focus of these key market players on large-scale expansion by new product launches, extrusion lines and setting up new ice cream processing facilities to increase their market share is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction scope of research market segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and assumptions

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities market trends

key insights Overview of core/related markets supply chain analysis regulatory analysis Recent Industry Developments – Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and New Product Launches Qualitative analysis related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the market Supply chain challenges amid pandemic Potential opportunities due to this global crisis

Global Extruded Ice Cream Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Main findings/summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by product type Stick Bars Sandwich Who? Other deliciously Chocolate strawberry caramel miscellaneous Other by distribution channel Hypermarket/Supermarket ice cream shop online retailer Other by region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



TOC released…!

Major Industry Development

February 2021 – Van Leeuwen Ice Cream introduces new vegan ice cream bars under its brand Leeuwen Ice Cream Bars product range. These new products are targeted at vegan consumers and are available in six different flavours.

Read related information:

ice cream market size Target to cross US$ 104.96 billion by 2029 With CAGR 5.20%

