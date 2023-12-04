Extropic raises $14.1M to build 'physics-based computing' hardware for generic AI - SiliconANGLE

Xtropic, a hardware startup led by former members of Alphabet Inc.’s quantum computing research team, today announced it has raised $14.1 million in seed funding.

Kindred Ventures led the investment. It included HOF Capital, Julian Capital, Marque VC, OSS Capital, Valor Equity Partners and Weekend Fund. Xtropic says the round also saw participation from more than a dozen other backers, including Adobe Inc., Shopify Inc. and several venture-backed artificial intelligence startups.

Xtropic was founded last year by Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Verdon, who previously led the quantum computing team at Alphabet’s X research unit. The company’s chief technology officer, Trevor McCourt, was also a researcher at the search giant. While at Alphabet, Verdon and McCourt led the development of a TensorFlow library that can be used to run AI models on quantum computing chips.

Xotropic is believed to be building a chip optimized to run large language models, or LLMs. In a blog post today, Verdon described the company’s technology as “a new full-stack paradigm of physics-based computing” and detailed that it uses “out-of-equilibrium thermodynamics.” This indicates that Extropic’s chip design incorporates concepts from non-equilibrium thermodynamics, an emerging branch of physics that focuses on studying phenomena such as chemical reactions.

Verdon’s blog post indicated that the company’s product is not a quantum computing chip. “As the scalability timeline for quantum physics-based computers became increasingly longer, many on our team sought a different path to practical physics-based computing,” he wrote.

One of the main reasons that researchers have not yet succeeded in creating a commercially useful quantum chip is that such processors are highly prone to computing errors, or noise. Those errors make it impossible to perform complex calculations reliably. Extropic is looking to create a system in which “noise is an asset rather than a liability.”

The company has not shared much detailed technical information about its technology. However, Verdon revealed that one of Xtropic’s goals is to reduce the amount of power required to run AI models. He also suggested that the company’s technology would automate some coding tasks, writing that “one could imagine a computer that, rather than being necessarily programmed, would naturally learn representations of the world. “Finds a way to program itself.”

Additional details about Xtropic’s technology can be inferred from the fact that it is meant to run AI models.

Neural networks crunch data using mathematical calculations called matrix multiplication. They are calculations that are performed on matrices, mathematical structures that consist of numbers arranged in rows and columns like a spreadsheet. Because AI models use matrix multiplication extensively when processing data, practically all AI-optimized chips include circuits optimized to accomplish such operations.

AI chips also typically include large amounts of high-speed memory. This is because AI models often move data from memory during processing. The faster data can complete this round trip, the quicker a neural network can generate results for users.

If reports are accurate that Xetropic is developing an LLM-optimized processor, the company can expect to face competition from Nvidia Corp. The chip maker recently introduced a new data center processor, the H200, which is specifically designed to run LLMs. It has twice the onboard memory as Nvidia’s previous flagship graphics cards.

