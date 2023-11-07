Extremely High – Bitcoin Ordinals Send BTC Transaction Fees to New 5-Month Peak

Bitcoin (BTC) transaction fees are at their highest level in nearly six months as a new wave of staking increases competition for block space.

Data from the statistics resource BitInfoCharts shows that by November 7 the average BTC transaction fee had reached close to $6.

Ordinals are taking over the Bitcoin mempool again

The return of Bitcoin ordinals is making its presence felt this week as on-chain transactions attract extremely high fees.

In an environment reminiscent of the second quarter of this year, Blockspace is being taken over by ordinals inscriptions.

Ordinals are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that store data directly on the blockchain. BRC-20 ordinals can add significant transaction numbers for Bitcoin miners to process on-chain, clogging the mempool and resulting in more competition for confirmations.

The result is that more fees are required and without them transactions will confirm much slower than normal.

Bitcoin ordinals heatmap (screenshot). Source: GeniiData

According to data from GeniiData, nearly one million serial “mints” have occurred in the past seven days.

The most active projects have changed, at the time of writing the most active minters came from BEES, GPTS and HALV.

BRC-20 coin $rats Blocking the mempool, causing a significant increase in Bitcoin transaction fees. Can anyone give us more information about this token? pic.twitter.com/O7EAPHy83F – Ordinals Wallet (@ordinalswallet) 4 November 2023

According to live data from mempool.space, Bitcoin’s mempool currently has a backlog of more than 120,000 unconfirmed transactions.

In contrast, there were less than 30,000 people in the queue in early October.

Bitcoin mempool data overview (screenshot). Source: mempool.space

BTC miners’ profits increase

Discussing what the fee trend may hold next, social media users warned that new projects will launch after other projects are completed.

$BES Mempool has been changed to xml

Fees are now around 70 sessions!! we already had $rats $foxs $OWLS $bnbs What will happen next?! Also, who will bee collecting now that the tokens are minted?! pic.twitter.com/PjMJdzRkyA – pawellwitt.xbt (@pawellwitt) 6 November 2023

Yesterday was the end of foxes, now is the end of bees and the next thing is coming right after – Machine 384 (@sascha_bay) 6 November 2023

Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners are taking advantage, with income from fees rising rapidly.

According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, on November 6, 8.5% of miners’ revenue came from increased fee rates – the largest daily proportion since the beginning of June.

Bitcoin miner’s % revenue from fees chart. Source: Glassnode

