November 7, 2023
Extremely High – Bitcoin Ordinals Send BTC Transaction Fees to New 5-Month Peak


Bitcoin (BTC) transaction fees are at their highest level in nearly six months as a new wave of staking increases competition for block space.

Data from the statistics resource BitInfoCharts shows that by November 7 the average BTC transaction fee had reached close to $6.

Ordinals are taking over the Bitcoin mempool again

The return of Bitcoin ordinals is making its presence felt this week as on-chain transactions attract extremely high fees.

In an environment reminiscent of the second quarter of this year, Blockspace is being taken over by ordinals inscriptions.

Ordinals are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that store data directly on the blockchain. BRC-20 ordinals can add significant transaction numbers for Bitcoin miners to process on-chain, clogging the mempool and resulting in more competition for confirmations.

The result is that more fees are required and without them transactions will confirm much slower than normal.

Bitcoin ordinals heatmap (screenshot). Source: GeniiData

According to data from GeniiData, nearly one million serial “mints” have occurred in the past seven days.

The most active projects have changed, at the time of writing the most active minters came from BEES, GPTS and HALV.

According to live data from mempool.space, Bitcoin’s mempool currently has a backlog of more than 120,000 unconfirmed transactions.

In contrast, there were less than 30,000 people in the queue in early October.

Bitcoin mempool data overview (screenshot). Source: mempool.space

BTC miners’ profits increase

Discussing what the fee trend may hold next, social media users warned that new projects will launch after other projects are completed.

RELATED: Elon Musk Criticizes NFTs But Endes Debate on the Case of Bitcoin Ordinals

Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners are taking advantage, with income from fees rising rapidly.

According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, on November 6, 8.5% of miners’ revenue came from increased fee rates – the largest daily proportion since the beginning of June.

Bitcoin miner’s % revenue from fees chart. Source: Glassnode

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

FTSE 100 live: Arm rises on US debut and Warhammer maker's share price rallies in London

FTSE 100 live: London flat on gains for Primark owner and Watches of Switzerland

November 7, 2023
OpenAI announces customizable 'GPT' for businesses and consumers

OpenAI announces customizable ‘GPT’ for businesses and consumers

November 7, 2023

You may have missed

FTSE 100 live: Arm rises on US debut and Warhammer maker's share price rallies in London

FTSE 100 live: London flat on gains for Primark owner and Watches of Switzerland

November 7, 2023
I’ve made £1,000 this year selling stuff on eBay including US items you can't buy in the UK

I’ve made £1,000 this year selling stuff on eBay including US items you can’t buy in the UK

November 7, 2023
OpenAI announces customizable 'GPT' for businesses and consumers

OpenAI announces customizable ‘GPT’ for businesses and consumers

November 7, 2023
Gemini CTO resigns - Business News

Gemini CTO resigns – Business News

November 7, 2023
State of the City: UK venture funding is outpacing European rivals as companies back pension boost

State of the city: How many companies could leave London this year?

November 7, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Albania to host migrants arriving in Italy pending processing of asylum applications

November 7, 2023