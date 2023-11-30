Extremely Cheap Solana NFTs That Could Make You Rich – Altcoin Buzz – Cryptosaurus

Solana blockchain and SOL token caught in FTX fraud.

But, the Solana blockchain is definitely not dead. The pace of adoption is not slowing down, the volume of Solana NFTs has increased and 10K collections sold out last week. Therefore, Solana as an ecosystem shows no signs of slowing down. And right now, some Solana blue chip NFTs that could make you rich are available at huge discounts.

The collapse of Solana NFTs had already started before this FTX drama. The reason? Magic Eden, the most popular Solana NFT marketplace, has effectively changed its royalty structure to 0%. This resulted in the user base being destroyed and many people leaving. Therefore, the decline had already happened before FTX joined the party.

🧵/ For creators who want to protect royalties for their upcoming collections, we’re exploring how to wrap new NFTs to create on-chain royalty protection. @Cardinal_Labs,

If you are interested, fill the form here: https://t.co/t2dDJ9dXHM

How does this work?

– Magic Eden 🪄 (@MagicEden) 17 October 2022

A few days ago, the top 2 NFT projects by volume were Solana projects. So, before we start, you can find all the NFTs mentioned on Magic Eden and most of them are also on OpenSea. For statistics, I used Moonly. Links to both are in the description below. Now I am ready to give you some tips on Solana Blue Chip NFT. They are definitely on sale.

I’ll start with DeGods. The amount they raised is the sum total of all 10 projects, which is less than DeGods. There are 10k DeGods. Also, his entry at the moment is also fantastic. Their floor price was 179 SOL and currently it is up to 316.5 SOL. FP was ATH 560 SOL. So, that’s around 50+% off, plus a discount on SOL. You can see more statistics here.

Updated my god to this egyptian god. He appears to be a real God. This is what you do in a bear market, prepare a better portfolio for the new season @DeGodsNFT pic.twitter.com/d42hsIszlY

– Crypto Lover (@Cryptoloveit) 25 November 2022

They are the perfect Solana blue chip NFT. There has been discussion about DeGods moving to Ethereum, which has caused some FUD. However, the idea is that there are more possibilities and risks on ETH. There is better liquidity on ETH as well.

Another thing worth noting is that this project depends largely on its founder, Frank. With his departure the project may become directionless. But, I agree, even with all the discounts, it’s still a steep entry price. Not everyone can afford it. So, here is another good project with better entry opportunity. And wait for the end to find my favorite Solana blue chip NFT.

Y00ts is a brand new collection with better entry value and larger supply. The same developers of DeGods created y00ts. In other words, you get access to the same community as DeGods. However, at a very low entry price. Their lowest price currently is 110.99 SOL, supply is 15k. You can see more statistics here.

Let me catch my breath for just a minute…

can’t believe i won @y00tsNFT

thanks for doing @autezsol To continue the lottery @FamousFoxFed

LFG 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/om1gnSrn1x

– cZar🩸 (@therealczar_) 26 November 2022

Now, I see that the minimum prices are improving a bit. This matters for almost all Solana NFT or PFP projects. So, here’s my strategy. Instead of buying them at the listed price, I offer a price 10% less than the listed price.

And don’t forget, these NFTs will perform well during the next bullish trend. I think they’ll just explode. So, join now while they are available at discount.

We have seen the rise of SubDAOs in the youth community.

Let’s raise the stakes. We created a live-updating leaderboard of the lowest prices for each feature in the collection.

Which qualities are really the best? You decide. pic.twitter.com/yfdXI9mFOz

– y00ts (@y00tsNFT) 9 November 2022

So, let’s move on to my #3 choice. Okay bear.

OK Bears is still a young project. Once again, this is a great time to buy into this project. Their ATH was at 215 SOL, and in June they fell to 89 SOL. They are now at 53.49 SOL, down nearly 40% from June. Their mint price was 1.5 SOL and their number is 10 thousand. You can see its figures here.

To mark the hairiest month of the year, @november And OK Bears are teaming up to give holders the opportunity to adopt an iconic mustache for their Bears to show their support and raise awareness for men’s health. There is also 1/1 month time for the auction. pic.twitter.com/lgseHg7yRc

– Okay Bears (@okaybears) 22 November 2022

It has a strong community and many celebrities have bought some OK beers. They are among the blue-chip collections on Solana. In other words, I see these as another steal in the Solana sector. And I’m closing in on my top picks. Stay tuned till the end to see my favorite collection. But before that, I’ll take a look at the set at my second location, Crack.

Most Solana NFT projects boast a strong community. However, these sets on crack add something extra to it. They are strong on Twitter and present almost everywhere.

@CetsOnCreck Naturally rise during a bear market 📈 People who previously had the price low can join in and buy on the dip. Diamond Hand Whales deposited more amount @setcommunity Without any new announcement it becomes even stronger. Don’t sleep on Cets mfers 🤌 Last reminder 💋 pic.twitter.com/hWWsmCnhtc

– Bullish ³¹³🧋{C} (@BULLISH_on_NFTs) 26 November 2022

So, let’s take a look at some of the figures from this NFT collection. Supply is 6969. Their mint price was 2 SOL, and their ATH was at 80 SOL in April. Getting them now for only 23.69 SOL is almost too good to be true. It’s 70% under ATH! They have less risk if you hold them for a short term. This is a good project for long term also. You can also stake them and earn $CRECK. they also have massive wl gifts,

And before I move on to my #1 pick, I’m going to show you some other great NFT opportunities on Solana.

Here are some low-penetration Solana NFT projects I can suggest considering.

Are you lost Anon? Return to source 👇🔳#matrika #matriclore #Source #data pic.twitter.com/NTIQnJyXvH

– Matrica Labs 🔳 (@MatricaLabs) 22 November 2022

Are you looking for industry-leading artwork that really stands out from the crowd?

With a fully customizable experience, Mob Studio offers premium creative Web3 solutions.

Book now in discord. Limited slots are available. pic.twitter.com/ftxJVlPJt5

– Infected Mob (@InfectedMob) 15 November 2022

So, now to my #1 tip on Solana. Communi3: Mad scientist.

For several reasons, Cmuni3 is my top choice. For one thing, they look for problems in communities and projects. Meanwhile, they also pay attention to the issues coming up.

Our @Cmuni3_io UPDATE…got a little crazy but this is our biggest bag. #buildersbuild #NFT #NFTCCommunity #SOL pic.twitter.com/pNMTbwlISx

– Chapel.Soul (@CryptoChapel) 14 November 2022

They provide software to many DAOs and P2E games. You can compare them to tooling platforms. For example, they help encourage and keep track of community members. As a result, many projects use their software. This results in many collaborations and WL opportunities for their own community.

It has real use, the price is good and people are buying it. That’s why it’s at the top of my list. Supply is 5001. ATH was 61 SOL. The current level is 16.85 SOL, which is 2.5 SOL below their best price in November. You can see more statistics here.

This is a great long term choice. You can use it uninterrupted. The PFP may not be the most exciting, but everything else in the package is fantastic. You can also see that total inventory was always low. People hold on to it. What are you still doing here? Go out and buy these Solana NFT beauties.

Well, @communi3_io is a dedicated builder that cares about the Solana ecosystem.

we just started working together @MagicEden and hopefully start working together @SolanaFndn For all Solana games.

When C3 wins, Solana wins engagement and community.

-Andrew Ringlein (@andrew_ringlein) 11 November 2022

