'Extreme Weight Loss' star Brandi Mallory's 911 audio revealed

The Nov. 9 death of “Extreme Weight Loss” star Brandi Mallory was reported by a man who called 911 when he noticed a motionless and unresponsive body in a car.

The dispatcher asks the man, “Are you with her now?” He responds, “No, she’s in her car. I don’t do dead people,” according to audio obtained by TMZ.

The outlet reports that the caller owns a deli in the Stone Mountain, Georgia strip plaza where Mallory died after grabbing food at Chipotle. The Atlanta makeup artist was 40.

“There’s a girl laying in her car. She don’t look right. I’ve knocked on the hood. No movement. Doesn’t look like she’s breathing,” the 911 caller said.

“She’s leaning back in her seat. The feet’s sitting upright, but her head’s cocked off to the side towards the window,” the caller continued. “Her head’s back, mouth is open. Whatever glasses [are] up, off of her head, cocked to the side.”

Brandi Mallory, 40, died Nov. 9 in a Stone Mountain, Georgia parking lot. Brandi Mallory/instagram

Mallory competed on Season 4 of “Extreme Weight Loss” in 2014. Brandi Mallory/instagram

The deli owner eventually becomes flustered by the dispatcher’s questions, explaining, “I don’t know. I’m not a doctor.”

“This is my first time dealing with this,” he added.

Mallory was seen on surveillance footage driving into the strip plaza parking lot around 5:53 p.m. Nov. 8.

The police-reviewed footage shows the reality star entering a Chipotle and returning to her vehicle, but never leaving the parking lot.

The 911 caller noticed that Mallory’s car wasn’t pulled into the parking spot all the way, adding, “This is weird.”

At one point, she dropped from 329 pounds to 178 and completed a Half Ironman race. Instagram/brandimallory

Mallory competed on Season 4 of “Extreme Weight Loss” in 2014. At one point, she dropped from 329 pounds to 178 and completed a Half Ironman race.

Mallory’s death was confirmed by family and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. A cause of death has not been shared.

Her memorial service is set for Sunday in Georgia.

“It’s so sad that she’s gone because of who she was for so many, including myself,” her “Extreme Weight Loss” trainer, Chris Powell, 45, told People.

“She was just an incredible person.”











