‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star Brandi Mallory dead at 40

“Extreme Weight Loss” star Brandi Mallory has died. She was 40.

The makeup artist passed away on Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, Ga., per an obituary listing on Legacy.com.

While the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to People that Mallory had passed, a cause of death was not provided.

The memorial service for the dancer is being held in Lithonia, Ga. on Nov. 19 with the funeral scheduled the following day.

The Clark Atlanta University alum’s death was also announced via Facebook through a fellow sorority sister on Friday.

Per the post, Mallory’s death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“Brandi was a bright light. Her beautiful smile lit up any room she entered. She loved with her whole heart and embraced life’s challenges head-on,” the post continued, adding, “Her talent as a make-up artist opened doors for her and made room for her to expand and grow.”

Mallory made her mark on reality TV in 2014 when she appeared on the ABC reality show for its fourth season.

In a 2018 interview, the reality star revealed that she initially joined the weight loss show after one of her sorority sisters had passed at age 29.

“I was literally waking up every day like… this may be my last day waking up, like, I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” she recalled to interviewer Kirby Carroll.

“When it’s playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I’m afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that.”

Mallory also shared in the interview that she initially auditioned to be on “Biggest Loser,” but was not picked. However, producers encouraged Mallory to audition for “Extreme Weight Loss.”

“Literally every footstep since then has been God. I prayed over that application before I sent it off; I prayed every step of the way,” Mallory said at the time.

After garnering national attention for her weight loss and viral dance moves, Mallory became an active member of her community, working as a Staff Assistant for her Alma Mater.

A friend of Mallory’s posted a video to Instagram of the makeup artist happily dancing on stage with a group of high school students at a rally to promote the university just one week before Mallory’s passing.











