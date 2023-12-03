Extreme E Finale highlights the importance of copper in the EV future

The electric SUV race series Extreme E is having its grand finale in Chile this weekend. This is the second time Extreme E has chosen this location, but it’s a fitting venue to end the year. The Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix in Chile gets its name because it is hosted by Antofagasta Minerals and its Centinela Mission. Antofagasta is one of the leading international copper producers, and the association with Extreme E underlines the fundamental importance of this metal to an electrified future.

The grand finale of Extreme E took place in the Atacama Desert of Chile. Veloce Racing

This year’s Extreme E Legacy program in Chile revolves around preserving flamingo populations in the extremely dry Atacama Desert, but in the overall scheme of decarbonization, copper supply is a bigger story. The average home uses more than 180 kg of copper, the average internal combustion car uses 30 kg and the average EV uses twice that much. McKinsey calculates that global copper demand will reach 36.6 million tonnes (40.3 million tonnes) by 2031, up from current demand of 25 million tonnes (27.6 million tonnes) in 2023. But supply by 2031 is expected to be only 30.1 million tonnes (33.2 million tonnes), a significant shortfall. Therefore the supply of copper is important for decarbonization.

The Extreme E race in Chile is taking place near Calama, which is close to three of the largest copper mines in the world. The need for mining to produce EVs is one of the favorite criticisms of opponents of the electrification of transportation. Common targets are lithium and cobalt, and ironically the photo that is often used to demonstrate the horrors of open plan mining of lithium is actually the Escondida copper mine in Chile, near the Copper X Prix racetrack. It is one of the mines. It is the world’s largest copper mine, producing 1.35 million tonnes (1.49 million tonnes) of copper per year in 2023. This is also a big part of the landscape, but potentially essential to the future of the environment.

Mining is a necessary evil of decarbonizing the future. extreme e

“Mining is essential to the transition we are going through, especially copper,” says Dr Francisco Oliveira, an environmental analyst at the University of Cambridge and a member of the Extreme E science team. “This is very important for the transition to battery and electric vehicles. The main thing is how you do it. Mining companies are working with startups to find solutions to operate in a sustainable manner. “They’re trying to use vehicles that can be powered by sustainable energy.”

Oliveira adds, “They’re not even using fresh water anymore.” “They’re using water that they’re bringing in from Antofagasta, and so the water comes up, and then it goes down carrying some of the minerals that they need to transport, and they generate energy from that . Mining is part of the transition, and as part of the transition, they need to do things themselves to be sustainable.” Oliveira argues that mining companies also need to work with their suppliers to provide better sustainability. Needed

“There are mining companies that are working on systems to extract minerals using less water,” Oliveira says. “But mining can be part of the overall circular economy. We take raw materials from nature, then you turn it into something we use, and then we dispose of it. There is now a big law in the European Union stating that cars are now required to be made from 20% recycled content. This means new materials must be recyclable, and this also changes the design of vehicles. For example, BMW is working on the sustainability of its supply chain to enable the auditing required for this circularity.

Electrification requires copper, which means we need to make mining as sustainable as possible. extreme e

“Even the stock market is having an impact,” says Oliveira. “ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) is becoming increasingly important. Investors want to know how the business is being run. They want to invest in sustainable companies. At the same time, we need to make the policies in each country strong enough to move in the right direction. “Consumers also have a role to play in putting pressure on the industry to make sure it is going in the right direction.”

It may seem contradictory for an environmental race series like Extreme E to be promoting something as potentially damaging to the environment as open-plan mining, such as is done in the Atacama Desert in Chile. But it is indicative of the tough decisions and balancing acts required on the road to decarbonisation. Just as EVs produce more CO2 during production than internal combustion vehicles but achieve significantly lower emissions over their lifetimes, the need for copper in electrification is outweighed by the environmental harm caused by continuing with the status quo. Must be weighed against. Extreme E’s Copper