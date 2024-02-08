Extra stuff: Finnair shares rise as investors mull new passenger policy

Finnair’s stock soared after it launched a voluntary weigh-in policy for passengers at Helsinki Airport to better estimate cargo weight and fuel needs for airplanes.

Finland’s national carrier Finnair recently announced that it will launch a three-month-long study at Helsinki Airport, where passengers can voluntarily choose to have their weight measured before flying.

According to a statement from the company, Sky News reports: “Finnair will collect data by having volunteers weigh customers and their carry-on baggage at the departure gate. The weighing is voluntary and anonymous, and the data will only be used to optimize Finnair’s current aircraft balance and calculations.

Finnair shares were up 2.3% on Thursday afternoon, potentially pointing to investors welcoming the new policy, which could help the airline save some costs.

Could Finnair’s new weigh-in study be successful?

Since the study began in Helsinki on Monday, the company has already received more than 600 volunteers. Many volunteers have also lauded the initiative as a strong step towards greater safety and efficiency and suggested that it should become the norm for every airline.

According to Statista, in 2021, commercial airlines worldwide used about 60 billion gallons of fuel annually. With fuel prices rising over the past few years, due to the energy crisis following the Russia–Ukraine war, many airlines are now trying to become more cost and fuel-efficient.

This led other airlines, such as United Airlines, to announce a few years ago that it would begin using sustainable and low-carbon jet fuel made from waste, in an effort to further reduce its carbon footprint.

If this study is successful and Finnair manages to implement this policy long-term, it could potentially save the airline a considerable amount of money at a time when most European airlines are still close to pre-pandemic levels in terms of profits. Struggling to get back to level.

Finnair is also facing increasing union strikes, which have led the airline to cancel more than 500 flights recently. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on the airline’s profit margins this quarter.

Passenger privacy and discrimination concerns grow

However, many passengers were outraged by this new study, expressing concerns about the airline using their weight data to discriminate against passengers on the social media platform X. There are also concerns about sensitive weight data being leaked.

Some travelers have also raised concerns about the impact of this type of airline policy on people suffering from eating disorders or other medical conditions. Although the weight gain is voluntary at this time, there is speculation about whether it could be implemented as a mandatory policy later. Many more airlines may also follow suit.

Over the past few years, more travelers have claimed to face discriminatory airline seat policies on flights. Some of these include being forced to purchase two seats instead of one, as well as some airplanes not having suitable seat belt extenders available for those who need them.

In April 2023, as reported by CNN, this led travel influencer Jaelyn Cheney to launch a petition to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to require all airline companies to create overall customer-size policies, Which keeps in mind. Well-being, dignity and comfort of all passengers.

