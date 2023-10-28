Exploring Wrapped Tokens: What Are They and How Do They Work?

Imagine a gamer using an Xbox console who wants to connect with a friend using a PlayStation. The first difficulty the player faces is the incompatibility of the two platforms. By design, gamers using an Xbox or PlayStation can only interact with other players on the same platform. To override this design, the gamer must connect using a game that enables cross-play. Blockchains also work similarly. Crypto assets on the Bitcoin blockchain cannot be transferred to the Ethereum blockchain due to incompatibility. To override this, investors would need a version of crypto assets that could transcend the blockchain. This is where wrapped tokens come in.

What are wrapped tokens?

Wrapped tokens are versions of cryptocurrencies that can be transferred from their original blockchain and used on other networks. An ERC-20 wrapped BTC (denoted as wBTC) is a Bitcoin that is compatible with the protocol on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing it to be transferred (to and from the Bitcoin network) and used as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. make capable.

There are also TRC-20 versions of Wrapped BTC, allowing it to interact with native tokens on the Tron blockchain.

Wrapped tokens are pegged at a 1:1 ratio to the crypto assets created from them. This means that 1 BTC is equal to 1 WBTC, and if the price of BTC falls the price of WBTC will go down.

How are wrapped tokens made?

Wrapped tokens are created through the process of locking and minting. The user is required to lock the underlying crypto with a third party that provides blockchain bridging services.

Where cryptos are locked and how their wrapped version is minted depends on what type of bridge the investor is using:

1. Wormhole Portal Bridge

The Wormhole Portal is a non-custodial bridge service that allows investors to lock their underlying assets into a smart contract. In return, the portal produces a wormhole-wrapped token, which can be swapped for the native token on the target blockchain of their choice. This means that if an investor wants to transact with Ethereum DeFi but has Bitcoin, Wormhole will let them connect their Bitcoin wallet to its portal, in exchange for Wormhole ERC-20 wrapped tokens that are in a smart contract. Will lock, and then perform transactions with it. Tokens on DeFi.

The Wormhole Portal is also a bidirectional token bridge that allows investors to send wrapped tokens between the Ethereum and Solana blockchains.

2. BitGo

BitGo is a crypto investment platform that provides custodial token bridging services to Bitcoin. To mint the wrapped tokens, investors are required to lock their BTC using the proof-of-reserve option on BitGo’s platform. Bitcoin will be added to the reserve and an ERC-20 version of BTC (denoted as WBTC) will be sent to the Ethereum wallet address provided by the investor.

To keep the protocol transparent, the total value of BTC locked and the amount of WBTC issued to users are displayed on the platform’s dashboard. This will help investors confirm that all WBTCs are backed by the corresponding Bitcoin. BitGo’s reserves are monitored by its DAO, which ensures that the platform’s bridging service remains decentralized.

All wBTC created with BitGo can be used across its affiliated crypto exchanges and Dapps (including Compound, MarkerDAO, Airswap, and Hydro Protocol).

3. Rainbridge

The Rainbridge protocol allows users to wrap not only the blockchain’s native crypto, but also stablecoins and common assets (such as the LP token ($UNI)). This means that ERC-20 USDT can be wrapped into renUSDT and made compatible with any of the 7 blockchains supported by Redbridge (which includes Solana, Avalanche, Orbitum, Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon Blockchain). Is.

RainBridge also allows users to wrap already wrapped RainAssets and transfer it to another blockchain. So if a user wants to make ERC-20 renBTC compatible on the Binance Smart Chain, they do not need to transfer it back to the Bitcoin chain as BTC first; Instead, they can burn ERC-20 renBTC on the Ethereum blockchain and rewrap it as BEP-20 renBTC. This helps them save time and reduce transaction fees.

The underlying asset on each token bridge can be released by burning the wrapped token, which removes it from circulation. All bridges incur a fee for both creating and burning wrapped tokens; This is separate from the network fees of the origin and target blockchains. To help you keep costs down, some bridges, such as Rainbridge, impose a minimum amount an investor can take.

Other types of wrapped tokens

1). wrapped ether (wETH)

Ether was created as a utility token of the Ethereum blockchain; Developers who want to build decentralized applications on the network will pay transaction fees in ether. However, after these applications are built, they create their own utility or reward tokens following the ERC-20 standard. This means that users who want to interact with the application must use the dApp’s native token or another token that complies with the ERC-20 standard. However, Ether was not created to adhere to ERC-20 standards.

Wrapped Ether (wETH) extends the functionality of ETH on the Ethereum blockchain by making it compatible with ERC-20 standards. It can be used not only to pay fees, but also to lend, borrow, invest, and provide liquidity for DApps and decentralized exchanges built on the Ethereum blockchain.

2). wrapped nft

NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain are created following the ERC-721 standard, which makes them non-fungible tokens. This means that, naturally, NFTs are not fungible. A CryptoPunk NFT cannot be traded for another CryptoPunk NFT, even if both pieces are from the same collection. This means that if a trader with a collection of 50 NFTs wants to sell all of their NFTs, they cannot list the order under a single transaction call because they are not all identical. Each piece in the collection will require a separate order with a minimum price (depending on their rarity).

Wrapping an NFT creates an ERC-20 version for the NFTs, allowing them to be exchanged with other ERC-20 tokens. So the Wrapped Kitty NFT can be replaced with the Wrapped Punk NFT. The merchant can then burn the wrapped tokens to release the original NFT.

conclusion

Although wrapped tokens increase the functionality of crypto assets and could promote widespread adoption, there are still concerns about how secure they are.

Like other crypto assets, the security of wrapped tokens depends on whether the bridging service provider holds custody of the underlying crypto. Non-custodial providers that lock crypto into smart contracts are more secure than custodial providers that keep it in a vault or reserve.

Steve Anderson is an Australian crypto enthusiast. He is an expert in management and business for more than 5 years. Steve has worked as a crypto trader, he loves learning about decentralization, understanding the true potential of blockchain.

