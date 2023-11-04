The cryptocurrency landscape is in constant flux, making it imperative for crypto startups, traders, and investors to connect with major and trending crypto events. These gatherings serve as essential platforms to gain insights, expand networks, and stay abreast of the latest industry developments.

It is important to note that determining an accurate ranking of event popularity can be challenging due to the absence of specific data or metrics. Popularity depends on various factors including geographical location, thematic focus, and recent progress.

With these thoughts in mind, here is a tentative estimate based on general belief within the crypto industry:

Sagar Summit Blockchain Economy Summit blockchain life 2023 European Blockchain Convention Next Block Expo cryptoplaza State of Crypto: Policy and Regulation zebu live block3000 DeGameFi W3N

Please keep in mind that this ranking is subjective and may not fully reflect the current popularity of these events. The popularity of crypto events can evolve over time, which emphasizes the importance of staying well-informed about the latest trends and selecting events that suit your interests and objectives.

Now, let’s look at each of these crypto events, starting from the earliest dates:

Blockchain Economy Summit

Date: 4 – 5 October

Location: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai

The Blockchain Economy Summit is the world’s largest blockchain conference network, bringing together crypto industry leaders and experts to reimagine the future of finance. This monumental event is set to host its 6th, 7th and 8th edition in 2023 at three of the world’s most strategically important crypto and blockchain hubs.

zebu live

Date: 5 – 6 October

Location: London, UK

Zebu Live promises a two-day experience that highlights the pioneers of the Web3 revolution. The event aspires to gather a diverse range of Web3 perspectives, working towards the common goal of bringing this transformative technology into the mainstream. Attendees can look forward to insightful conversations and unforgettable gatherings with over 3,000 crypto, DeFi, and NFT professionals from around the world.

DeGameFi

Date: 7 – 8 October

Location:Tbilisi, Georgia

DeGameFi presents itself as a global integrated series of exclusive events tailored for blockchain enthusiasts. The conference features a diverse roster of speakers, including investors, entrepreneurs, developers, and experts from the crypto, blockchain, and gaming domains. Topics to be explored include the latest industry trends, innovative blockchain use cases, the future of decentralized gaming, and more.

block3000

Date: 18 – 19 October

Location: Lisbon

“Blockchain Battles” is the hallmark of Block3000, setting it apart from traditional blockchain conferences. Instead of traditional speaker presentations, the event promotes audience engagement by encouraging discussion and debate between representatives of leading blockchain networks and promising newcomers. It aims to create a dynamic and interactive platform where the audience actively participates in the discourse.

State of Crypto: Policy and Regulation

Date: 24 October

Location: Washington, D.C.

The State of Crypto: Policy & Regulation unfolds as a one-day gathering uniting key policymakers, regulators, government officials, as well as legal, policy and compliance officers from both the traditional finance (TradeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) sectors. Is. The event caters to General Counsels (GCs), Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs), Chief Legal Officers (CLOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), and heads of policy and government affairs involved in evaluating or actively investing in digital assets.

This event provides a unique opportunity to deliberate, analyze and ultimately shape a crypto regulatory framework that supports a vibrant, secure and thriving future for the digital economy. The purpose of the gathering is to set industry standards and align on practical short-term and long-term goals through focused conversations with top legal minds and influential decision makers in Washington, DC.

blockchain life 2023

Date: 24 – 25 October

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Blockchain Life 2023 is the 11th international forum dedicated to cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology and mining. It constantly attracts major industry players, government representatives, heads of international corporations and funds, investors, promising startup teams and newcomers. The event serves as a meeting place for over 7,000 premium attendees from 120 countries.

European Blockchain Convention

Date: 24 – 26 October

Location: Barcelona, ​​Spain

The European Blockchain Convention (EBC) is the continent’s most influential blockchain event. With an estimated attendance of 5,000 and a line-up of 250 speakers, EBC returns with an extraordinary three-day event. It features three stages, a bustling exhibition area, startup competitions, parties and countless networking opportunities.

cryptoplaza

Date: 23-24 November

Location: Spain

The 5th edition of CryptoPlaza event continues its role in igniting Spain’s crypto revolution. This immersive experience showcases the latest innovations and insights from industry leaders.

Next Block Expo

Date: 4 – 5 December

Location: Berlin

Next Block Expo (NBX), known as Europe’s blockchain festival, is set to make its return in Berlin on December 4th and 5th. The event is expected to have over 2,500 attendees, over 140 speakers, over 60 exhibitors and eight awards categories. NBX features unique formats like Trading Zone, Women in Web3 with dedicated content and networking sessions, Pitch Competition for Web3 Startups, Hackathon and much more.

W3N

Date: 12 – 13 December

Location:Estonia

The Web3/AI conference in Narva, Estonia is a symbol of innovation and freedom. It unites more than 300 attendees and more than 30 speakers for two days of sessions and an unforgettable afterparty. The event supports collaboration and community to push global digital frontiers.

Sagar Summit

Date: 14-23 December

Location: Mumbai-Dubai, Seaside

Sea Summit, which is set to be the largest cryptocurrency and forex event in history, assures a unique experience at sea. With a diverse community of 12,000 crypto and forex enthusiasts, 300+ influential speakers, 200+ seminars and much more, Sea Summit is a grand adventure on the high seas, ensuring the safety of all attendees.

Running from October to December 2023, these top crypto, blockchain and Web3 events provide unique opportunities to explore, engage and contribute to shaping the future of the crypto industry. As a crypto investor, trader or startup founder, these events could prove invaluable to your journey.

Source: newsaffinity.com