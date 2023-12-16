At the eastern end of the Caucasus Mountains, close to the Caspian Sea, lies one of Eurasia’s best-kept secrets: the snow-capped slopes and breathtaking views of Azerbaijan’s ski resorts.

For a unique winter holiday, the region’s state-of-the-art facilities and rich cultural experiences are unmatched. Ski season typically runs from December to March, but there’s plenty to see and do outside that period. There is something for every interest and every season; Not just skiing, but snowshoeing, horseback riding, tobogganing, paragliding and hiking, and – at the end of the day – tasting regional cuisine.

Azerbaijan’s investments in tourist-focused infrastructure have made the country more accessible than ever. Although new facilities are opening all the time, the main ski resorts are Shahdag, Tufandag and Agbulag; All three offer a variety of activities and pristine snowy landscapes.

The largest ski resort in the Caucasus Shahdag Mountain ResortWhich caters to every level, from complete beginners to the most intrepid skiers, with runs of more than 30 kilometres.

About a three-hour drive from Baku, at an altitude of about 2,500 metres, Shahdag offers a range of activities for both summer and winter, and has plenty of comfortable hotels.

These include the comfortable rooms of the Park Chalet with an indoor pool, gym and sauna, or the luxurious Pique Palace Hotel, which has an outdoor heated pool and spa. Both have spacious and beautiful rooms with stunning mountain views.

Shahdag’s ski schools have slopes and instructors for every ability level, but there is plenty available for non-skiers too. Snowmobiling, snowshoeing and trolley rides are available in the winter months, while paragliding, horseback riding, archery and cable-car rides are available year-round. A favorite attraction is the Alpine Coaster, an adrenaline-filled ride that combines a rollercoaster with toboggans, reaching speeds of up to 42 kilometers per hour.

The nearby village of Laza is also worth a visit, especially for its spectacular waterfalls, which are used for ice climbing in winter when they are frozen.

storm stainThe other side of the towering Mount Shahdag also offers a perfect blend of adventure, nature and culture. Its immaculate slopes stretch up to 15 kilometers for snowboarders and skiers, while its onsite school has enough nursery slopes for even complete beginners.

A short drive from Gabala International Airport, Tufandag Mountain Resort is also convenient to Gabala, where vacationers can visit the ancient fortress walls of what was once a major trade center along the Silk Road. A nearby museum tells about the history of the area and its archaeological discoveries.

About an hour’s drive south of Gabala is the vast Shahdag National Park, an ecotourism paradise where hikers can expect to see a huge range of flora and fauna, including lynx, roe deer, wild boar, jackal and Even brown bears or a. Golden Eagle.

To the west, and separated from the rest of Azerbaijan, is Nakhchivan. Here tourists will find the village of AgbulagLocation of Azerbaijan’s newest ski resort.

Located 2,000 meters above sea level in the Lesser Caucasus Mountains, Agbulag Ski Center enjoys ideal conditions for all types of snow-related activities, with facilities of the highest standard.

Its ski school has experienced instructors for both beginners and advanced skiers, and playgrounds and amusement parks are available for families.

With a 38-room hotel and three rental cottages, Agbulag has everything a visitor could need, but for a day trip, the city of Nakhchivan is an hour’s drive away. Nakhchivan is home to several luxurious monuments, such as the Eastern Khan Palace, built in the 18th century and now a museum.

Equally notable is the Tomb of Noah, which has existed in various incarnations since the 4th millennium BC. The cleft peak of nearby Mount Ilandag is said to have been formed by the floating of Noah’s Ark, and it is believed that Noah himself lived and died here.

With geometrically designed patterns of red bricks and turquoise tiles, it follows a similar architectural design (the so-called ‘Nakhchivan School’) as the nearby 12th-century Mamin Khatyn Mausoleum of Azerbaijan. One of the most attractive monuments.

These resorts offer much more than just skiing. Each offers a variety of attractions to enrich any holiday. However, one thing they all have in common is the opportunity to experience local hospitality.

Azerbaijanis consider it their duty to treat their guests with immense care. After a day spent on the slopes, a cup of hot aromatic tea with delicious sweets will bring immense pleasure.

