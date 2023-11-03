The insurance industry, a cornerstone of economic stability in the modern era, is currently in the midst of a transformational paradigm shift. With its roots stretching back to the beginning of capitalism, insurance has always been a necessity, providing a safety net for both individuals and businesses. Yet, the traditional manual processes of insurance underwriting and claims management are being redefined by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

Owl.co, a Delaware-registered insurtech company, has emerged at the forefront of this revolution, using its groundbreaking platform as a symbol of transparency and fairness in an industry undergoing rapid change.

Historically, insurers have relied on a triad of information sources when reviewing claims – claimant data, employer records and medical information. Despite being proven and reliable, this triad has its limitations. Manual claims review is a time-consuming and resource-intensive process, where the challenge lies in separating eligible claims from ineligible claims. This important work requires hard work and unwavering consistency without introducing bias into the process, which is often impossible to accomplish with traditional manual processes.

Furthermore, in recent years the insurance industry has faced increasing scrutiny over alleged biases and discrimination in risk assessment practices. Consumer advocates and regulatory bodies have questioned the industry’s reliance on factors such as zip codes and credit scores in setting rates and determining risk. They argue that these factors may work indirectly to lead to racial or socio-economic discrimination.

Using AI and big data for improved transparency and efficiency in insurance

“There is a growing demand for change in the insurance industry,” explains Shawn Merrett, dynamic CEO and co-founder of Owl.co. “We need systems that provide a fairer, more equitable experience, reduce potential bias and significantly increase efficiency.”

To meet this need, Owl.co has introduced a new perspective to the traditional triad – a vast network of publicly available data. This additional perspective serves as a powerful resource sorting through 260 million person records, 220 million company records as well as billions of publicly available data sources, providing a wealth of external evidence that supports insurers’ can complement existing data sources to uncover information previously unavailable. Using its AI-powered platform, Owl.co is able to efficiently scan thousands of these data points, collect accurate and relevant evidence to surface, and provide relevant insights and prioritize claimant activities so insurers can respond at the right time with more confidence. Can take decisions fast.

Meret elaborated, “Owl.co is not a replacement for human judgment, but an enhancer. Our goal is to provide evidence-based insights that help claims management teams focus on high-priority cases while improving efficiency and fairness.

This innovative application of machine learning to insurance claims management shows promise in not only reducing the costs and time associated with claims review, but also reducing the potential for bias. Instead of relying on a few controversial factors, insurers can now use a wider range of data sources. This wealth of diverse data provides a new level of depth and nuance to risk assessment practices.

The transformative potential of this technology has not gone unnoticed by industry leaders. Despite being a startup, Owl.co has already attracted the attention of top insurers across North America. Their dedication to privacy, which is reflected in their ‘Privacy First’ policy, has been key to their success, earning them the trust of their partners. After impressive coverage of the North American market in a relatively short period of time, Owl.co introduced Owl Nest, calling it the fastest growing contender network. By becoming a customer of Owl.co, insurers can access industry best practices at their fingertips, and benchmark key metrics in real-time – all powered by AI that continuously learns from every claim decision across the network. Used to be.

The early success of Owl.co and platforms like it marks the beginning of a significant change in the insurance landscape. While there remains a delicate balance between maintaining fairness and managing risk, the potential of AI and big data to improve transparency and efficiency is becoming increasingly apparent.