Explainer-Xi will meet Biden and what else to expect from APEC in San Francisco

By David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will gather in San Francisco next week for the 30th APEC summit, where the highlight will be a rare meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents.

What is APEC and what should you pay attention to?

APEC accounts for about 62% of global GDP and almost half of global trade. It is unique in grouping economies rather than nations, allowing the participation of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and democratically ruled Taiwan, which China claims. However, it does not include India, the world’s most populous country.

APEC operates on the basis of non-binding commitments, with decisions taken by consensus and commitments made on a voluntary basis. The leaders will gather from November 15-17 after preparatory meetings with senior finance officials and ministers. The annual APEC CEO summit will run from 14-16 November.

APEC has become a forum for strategic competition between the world’s two largest economies, the US and China, and all eyes will be on the bilateral summit between Biden and Xi Jinping next Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area, which will be held in person. This is formally their second summit meeting. meeting since Biden took office in January 2021.

opposition and controversy

Protesters are expected in San Francisco next week – some supporting Beijing and others against China’s human rights record. The high-profile gathering could also attract demonstrations over the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, which have divided opinion among APEC members.

These divisions will make drafting a summit declaration difficult and with strong views expressed by small groups of like-minded countries, any joint statement is likely to be dull.

Russia’s APEC participation became divisive after its invasion of Ukraine last year, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not attend the 2022 summit in Bangkok, will also not be in San Francisco.

Hong Kong’s representation became controversial because its Chief Executive, John Lee, is under US human rights sanctions. The Hong Kong government said Lee would not attend due to “scheduling issues” and Financial Secretary Paul Chan would attend in his place.

fashion show

Traditionally, APEC leaders wear local attire for the final day’s group photo. It began in 1993 when then-President Bill Clinton recommended wearing bomber jackets in Seattle.

However, President Barack Obama broke tradition in 2011 by not ordering Hawaiian shirts. It remains to be seen if and how San Francisco rises to this occasion.

buzz word

The US has chosen the theme for APEC 2023: “Creating a resilient and sustainable future for all”. It says its goal is to create an “interconnected, innovative and inclusive” sector and “advance a free, fair and open economic policy agenda that benefits American workers, businesses, and families.”

By 2021, APEC members made up seven of the top 10 overall trading partners of the United States and Washington hopes to boost the relative strength of their economies at challenging times – similar to the difficulties China faced after years of spectacular growth. That is, an indirect comparison with them.

It will also seek to highlight progress in the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), created to boost engagement after former President Donald Trump left the regional trade pact in 2017. However, experts say it has so far failed to convince Asia. IPEF is much more than a weak substitute for a full trade deal.

APEC membership

APEC’s members are: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United States and Vietnam. .

India’s efforts to join APEC have been hampered for decades – first because its economy was not integrated into the global system and then because of restrictions on membership.

Taiwan’s president does not attend the APEC summit and Morris Chang, founder of semiconductor maker TSMC, who went to the Bangkok summit last year, will also represent the island this year.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington, additional reporting by Michael Martina in Washington, editing by Michelle Nicholls, Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)

