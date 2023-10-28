Explainer: What’s Pushing the Nigerian Naira to Record Low?

A man counts Nigerian Naira notes at a market in Yola, Nigeria on February 22, 2023. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo Get licensing rights

ABUJA, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s naira is on the verge of surpassing 1,000 per dollar after falling to an official record low of 999 last week, Refinitiv data showed as it traced its weakness in the unofficial market. where it trades freely.

President Bola Tinubu lifted Nigeria’s foreign exchange controls in June to restart transactions through the official market to help unify the naira’s exchange rates.

But this has only increased the weakness of the currency and also increased inflationary pressure.

Here’s all you need to know about the Naira.

Why is the Naira falling?

The central bank has a backlog of accumulated foreign exchange demand in the official market, effectively forcing individuals and businesses to turn to the black market when they need dollars.

But dollar inflows into Nigeria have been falling over the past few years due to a decline in investment and lower exports of crude oil, which accounts for more than 90% of the country’s export earnings.

Investors cheered when Tinubu removed currency controls, hoping that a unified exchange rate would ease access to foreign currency, but this has yet to happen.

How big is the foreign exchange outstanding?

Nigeria has foreign currency outstanding of about $7 billion, which corporates have purchased from local banks. Banks paid off foreign credit lines with their own funds when the central bank did not pay.

This means that corporates are not able to get new letters of credit, while banks are owed dollars. New central bank Governor Yemi Cardoso said clearing the backlog was a priority but gave no timeline for how long it would take.

Some analysts say the advance agreements could be extended by 24 to 36 months, giving the central bank more time to find dollars to pay corporates.

How big are Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves?

Central bank data shows that the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined from $37 billion in January to $33.5 billion in September.

In August, the central bank published audited accounts for the first time since 2018, and revealed that its reserves included commitments of $19 billion in derivatives – cutting the liquid volume of reserves.

JPMorgan calculated that the country’s net FX reserves stood at $3.7 billion by the end of 2022, “significantly lower” than prior estimates.

The National Economic Council said in August that Nigeria’s gross surplus account stood at only $473,755, down from a peak of $20 billion in 2008, when successive governments withdrew naira and dollars to support budget spending.

Will the Central Bank restore forex open positions?

Nigerian banks are not allowed to hold open positions on the dollar, meaning they cannot purchase foreign currency for their account from the market or speculate on the value of the currency.

Banks use their open net positions on foreign exchange to finance short-term trade lines without resorting to the central bank for bidding. This means that banks “make the market” for dollars and provide two-way quotes to buy and sell the currency, effectively creating a fully functioning foreign exchange market.

One trader said that if banks were allowed to make markets on the dollar, the local currency could weaken further because they would sell to customers at rates determined by demand and supply.

Nigeria’s 2024 budget assumes a benchmark exchange rate of 700 naira to the dollar. The Finance Minister says the parallel market rate of 1,300 Naira does not reflect the real value of the local currency.

“Given that the naira remains very weak in the parallel market, further devaluation – and a rise in inflation – is likely,” Capital Economics said in a research note.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Macdonald Dzirutwe and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com