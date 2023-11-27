Explainer-What is the plan for this year’s COP28 climate summit?

By Kate Abnett

After a year of record heat and drought, this year's U.N. climate summit will present a contentious set of issues for countries working to find common ground to tackle climate change, including Including phasing out fossil fuels and how to finance energy. Infection in developing countries.

Here are the key issues from the two-week COP28 talks starting on November 30 in Dubai.

taking stock of climate progress

The main task at COP28 is to evaluate for the first time countries’ progress towards meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global temperature rise to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, against the target of 1.5C.

With global efforts waning, countries will try to agree on a plan during this “global stocktake” to get the world on track to meet climate goals, including cutting CO2 emissions or boosting green technology investments. May include immediate steps.

As COP28 talks begin, countries are at odds over whether the responsibility for doing more of this practice should be placed on all countries or just the world’s wealthiest because they historically released the most planet-warming emissions. Is.

Countries are expected to update their national emissions-reduction targets and plans by 2025.

future of fossil fuels

The toughest talks at COP28 may focus on the future role of fossil fuels, and whether countries should commit to phasing out the use of CO2-emitting coal, oil and gas.

Countries agreed at COP26 to phase out coal use, but they never agreed to give up all fossil fuels – the main source of planet-warming emissions.

The United States, the European Union and many climate-sensitive countries are pushing for a final COP28 agreement that commits countries to phasing out fossil fuels. But the Group of 20 failed to agree on this point at their summit in July, and countries including Russia have said they would oppose phasing out fossil fuels.

While the UAE’s incoming COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber has said that phasing out fossil fuels is “inevitable”, countries are waiting to see if the UAE will support the idea at COP28. Will put pressure on other oil rich countries. Jaber has faced criticism for his dual role as head of the UAE’s state-owned oil and gas company ADNOC and incoming chair of climate talks.

Technologies to tackle emissions

The UAE and other countries whose economies depend on fossil fuels want COP28 to focus on new technologies designed to capture and store CO2 emissions underground.

While the International Energy Agency says these emissions-reduction technologies are vital to meeting global climate goals, they are also expensive and not currently used on a large scale. The EU and others worry that they will be used to justify continued fossil fuel use.

Boosting Clean Energy Efficiency

Countries will consider setting targets to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy savings by 2030 – a proposal made by the COP28 presidencies of the European Union, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

It looks set to garner widespread support, with major G20 economies including China already supporting the renewable energy target. But the EU and some climate-sensitive countries are pushing to link this pledge to promote renewable energy with phasing out fossil fuels, creating a conflict.

Financing the costs of climate change

Tackling climate change and its consequences will require staggering amounts of investment – ​​far more than the world has ever budgeted for.

According to the United Nations, developing countries will need at least $200 billion each year by 2030 to deal with worsening climate impacts such as coastal sea rise or storm surge. Additionally, they will need money to help replace polluting energy with clean sources.

There is also the cost of damage already being caused by climate disasters. At COP28, countries will be tasked with setting up a “loss and damage” fund to help do this, which developing countries say should invest at least $100 billion by 2030.

These hefty price tags make UN climate talks tense.

Weaker countries may want to spend more money to adapt to a world that will surely get warmer over the next few decades. They want wealthy nations, whose past CO2 emissions caused large-scale climate change, to pay.

The EU and US have said they will put money into a climate damage fund at COP28, but they also talk about the need for private finance to help. Wealthy countries also face pressure to prove they have met an overdue climate financing pledge to provide $100 billion a year to developing countries.

‘Side Deal’

In addition to the official UN talks, governments and companies will make their own announcements.

The United Arab Emirates plans to launch a voluntary pledge from oil and gas companies to cut emissions, bringing the fossil fuel industry into the climate fight.

Other initiatives to be announced on the sidelines of COP28 include pledges to curb emissions of the greenhouse gas methane, limit emissions from air conditioning and restrict private finance for coal plants.

