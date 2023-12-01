by Andrew Silver

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s request for more information on a rise in clusters of respiratory illnesses and pneumonia among children in China has drawn global attention.

WHO later said health officials had not detected any unusual or new pathogens, and doctors and public health researchers say there is no evidence for international alarm.

However, Taiwanese authorities this week advised the elderly, the very young and those with weakened immune systems to avoid traveling to China.

Here’s what we know so far about the surge in the disease in the world’s second-most populous country, and why experts say there’s no need to panic.

What is happening on the ground?

The surge in respiratory illnesses comes as China prepares for its first full winter season since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions in December last year.

The surge in disease hit the headlines when WHO sought more information from China last week, citing a report by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) on clusters of unidentified pneumonia in children.

Some social media users have also posted photos of children receiving intravenous drips in hospital, while media in cities such as Xian in the northwest have posted videos of overcrowded hospitals, raising fears of a potential strain on the health care system. Has been.

How big is the surge?

The National Health Commission told a press conference on November 13 that the incidence of the respiratory disease had increased, without giving further details.

WHO China told Reuters in an email that “Chinese health officials have advised that the current numbers they are seeing do not exceed the peak in the recent cold season before the COVID-19 pandemic”.

What pathogens are circulating?

The data suggests the increase is linked to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as well as the spread of known pathogens such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection that typically affects young children and which since May is spreading.

Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus have been prevalent since October.

Is Mycoplasma pneumonia a major concern?

One area of ​​concern regarding the increase in respiratory disease is Mycoplasma pneumoniae, which has also increased in other countries.

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization, told reporters on Wednesday that Mycoplasma pneumoniae is not a reportable disease to WHO, and that it had been rising for the past few months but is now declining.

“We are monitoring through our clinical network and working with physicians in China to better understand resistance to antibiotics, which is a problem around the world, but especially in the Western Pacific and South America,” he said. There is a particular problem in the East Asia region.”

Rajib Dasgupta, an epidemiologist and professor of community health at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Reuters that infection caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae can lead to serious complications in some cases, but most people will recover without antibiotics.

Why aren’t experts worried?

Doctors in China and experts abroad are not too worried about the situation in China, noting that many other countries have seen similar increases in respiratory diseases after easing pandemic measures.

Cecil Bryan, head of paediatrics at Raffles, said: “The cases that we are seeing are nothing unusual at the moment, because it is still the same cough, cold, fever and the good thing about it is that it has A cure is actually possible.” Medical Group Beijing.

Van Kerkhove said an increase in cases was expected.

“We are seeing an increase in respiratory infections around the world in general. We are seeing an increase in children as they go to school, and it is already autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. We are entering the winter season. Months,” she said. (Reporting by Andrew Silver; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Miral Fahmy)

