MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Russia will hold presidential elections on March 17, 2024, with President Vladimir Putin likely to run for another term that could keep him in power until at least 2030.

When?

The election will be held on March 17 and the winner will be inaugurated in May. The upper house of the Russian parliament voted for the date on Thursday – essentially the start of the election campaign.

Voting will also take place in what Russia calls its new territory – parts of Ukraine now under the control of Russian forces. Ukraine says it will not rest until it pulls out every last soldier from the territories it occupies. Russia says that these areas are now part of Russia.

How many voters?

About 110 million people have the right to vote in Russia but usually about 70-80 million people vote.

In 2018, turnout was 67.5%.

How long can a Russian president rule?

Putin, who was handed over the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has served as president longer than any other Russian ruler since Joseph Stalin, even surpassing Leonid Brezhnev’s 18 years. Has also left behind his tenure.

The Russian Constitution of 1993, which was based on France’s 1958 Constitution, was seen by some in the West as a development that would promote democracy in post-Soviet Russia.

It originally specified that a president could serve two consecutive four-year terms.

Amendments in 2008 extended the presidential term to six years, while amendments in 2020 removed the condition that no person can serve as President for more than two “consecutive” terms. The changes also banned the ceding of any territory.

Will Putin run? Putin has not yet said whether he will run, although Reuters reported last month that he had decided to do so. He will be assured of victory if he gets support from the state and its media.

After Putin was appointed acting president by Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, he won the 2000 presidential election with 53.0% of the vote and the 2004 election with 71.3% of the vote.

In 2008, Dmitry Medvedev ran for president and Putin served as Prime Minister before winning 63.6% of the vote in the 2012 presidential election and 76.7% in 2018.

Democracy or dictatorship? The West views Putin as a war criminal and a dictator, although opinion polls show his approval rating at 80% – higher than before the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin says Putin enjoys overwhelming support from the Russian people, that Russia does not want to be lectured by the West about democracy and that no politician in the West enjoys the same level of approval as Putin.

What do election observers say? In 2018, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) mission observed the elections.

“Following intensive efforts to promote turnout, citizens voted in significant numbers, yet restrictions on fundamental freedoms of assembly, association and expression, as well as on candidate registration, have limited space for political participation and resulted in “There has been a lack of real competition.” It said. “Although candidates could generally campaign freely, the widespread and uncritical coverage of the incumbent as president in most media resulted in an uneven playing field. Overall, election day was conducted in an orderly manner despite shortcomings related to voting secrecy and transparency.

Counting.”

Golos, an independent vote-monitoring movement, has come under pressure from authorities in recent months.

Golos said such attacks, including the detention of its leader, were aimed at preventing public monitoring of the presidential election.

Who else will run, or can run?

Putin will face little real competition.

In 2018, the second-place finisher, communist strawberry tycoon Pavel Grudinin, who previously supported Putin, won less than 9 million votes, or just 11.8%. According to official results, Putin received more than 56 million votes. Russia’s most famous opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in jail and therefore cannot run for president. Navalny has criticized Putin’s Russia, calling it a state run by thieves and criminals. He warns that Russia’s leaders will ultimately be crushed by the forces of history and burn in hell for committing genocide in Ukraine. Igor Girkin, a pro-war Russian nationalist who is in custody awaiting trial on charges of inciting extremism, said in November that he wanted to run for president even though he knew the March election would be a “sham”, In which the winner is already clear.

In the 2018 election, in addition to Putin and Grudinin, six others ran, including nationalist Vladimir Zhirnovsky, who died in 2022, Ksenia Sobchak, a socialite who is the daughter of Putin’s old boss in St. Petersburg; and Grigory Yavlinsky, a Russian economist turned opposition politician. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

