Explainer-Role of crypto in terrorist financing

LONDON (Reuters) – Terrorist financing and the role of cryptocurrencies in funding terrorist groups have come under renewed scrutiny following a deadly attack in Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel has seized crypto accounts it says are linked to Hamas. US lawmakers have urged the government to ban the use of cryptocurrencies by Hamas and its allies.

But cryptocurrencies are just one way that violent terrorist groups and groups designated as terrorist organizations obtain and use money. Here’s what we know about the role of crypto.

Why is crypto used in illicit finance?

Anyone can set up a cryptocurrency wallet address, without going through a bank.

The addresses are pseudonymous – labeled simply by a series of letters and numbers – meaning people can send and receive cryptocurrency without revealing their identity.

The blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrencies operates digitally across borders, meaning it can act as an instant payment system.

Crypto is subject to less specific regulation than traditional finance globally, although new regulations are being introduced in some areas.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body responsible for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, has warned that crypto assets “risk becoming a safe haven for criminals and terrorists’ financial transactions”.

Can crypto be untracked?

Yes. but not always.

Blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum create a permanent public record of transactions. This means that it is possible to see what funds have flowed in and out of a wallet address, and which wallets it has interacted with.

It is difficult for an outsider to identify transactions on the blockchain, but blockchain analytics firms have tools to track funds.

Yet, to link these flows to an individual or group, researchers rely on information not recorded by the blockchain.

Crypto exchanges can record which address belongs to which customer and the police can expose the people behind the wallet.

Cryptocurrency users may further obscure their tracks by the use of crypto “mixers,” or move funds to exchanges or other firms where they may be difficult to distinguish from other clients’ assets.

How much crypto is used in terrorist financing?

No one knows for sure.

Militant groups use a variety of methods to move funds, including cash, banks, shell companies and donations, and informal financial networks. Experts say crypto is a small part.

According to Bloomberg report, a UN official said in 2022 that 5% of terrorist attacks were believed to be financed by crypto a few years ago, but this could go up to 20%.

The FATF said this year that crypto presents an “increasing terrorist financing risk,” but that the “vast majority” of terrorist financing still uses regular money.

Crypto researcher Chainalysis said in a blog that when illicit finance flows are identified in a crypto firm, it does not mean that all flows to that firm are tainted.

Chainalysis said terrorist financing “represents a small portion of less than 1% of the entire crypto market captured by illicit activity”.

What about other forms of illicit finance?

Terrorist financing is just a small part of the illegal uses of crypto, which include scams, ransomware, and theft.

Crypto crime set to reach record $20.1 billion in 2022, Chainalysis calls a lower bound estimate. This figure does not include when cryptocurrency is the proceeds of non-crypto crimes such as paying for drugs.

Theft of cryptocurrencies through cyber attacks is also an important source of funding for North Korea, according to a UN report.

Some banks in the UK have banned customers’ access to crypto due to the increase in crypto scams.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Tom Wilson; Editing by John O’Donnell and Ed Osmond)

Source: www.bing.com