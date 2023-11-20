20 November (Reuters) –

American robotaxi operators may face

increased regulatory scrutiny

Following an accident involving Cruise, General Motors’ self-driving cab business forced the company to halt service.

In October, one of Cruise’s driverless cabs failed to stop in time from hitting a pedestrian who was hit by a hit-and-run driver, raising safety concerns around the use of robotaxis.

Here’s a quick overview on the sector:

What are robotaxis?

Robotaxis are autonomous self-driving cabs that do not require any human interaction to operate the vehicle. Ride-hailing service can be availed through mobile apps.

How does this work?

The vehicles use machine-learning models and advanced systems to process information from pre-existing data, along with technologies like cameras and LiDAR sensors to navigate in specified areas without a human driver needed to make decisions.

When did driverless cabs become a reality?

Alphabet’s Waymo was the first to introduce robotaxis in the United States in 2017.

Cruise launched its first driverless ride-hailing service in San Francisco last year, and has gradually expanded to Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas.

service providing companies

Robotaxi services are currently offered by Waymo, Uber Technologies, and Lyft in specific areas of the United States.

While Cruise has halted its US services for a safety review, it continues to conduct public trials overseas as well as testing in closed course training environments.

Amazon.com is also testing its robotaxi service, Zoox, to handle traffic lights, intersections and drive at speeds up to 35 mph.

When will robotaxis become mainstream?

While robotaxis offer lower operating costs for cab operators, there are regulatory approvals and technical hurdles that need to be overcome before cabs can be widely adopted in states.

In 2021 the CEO of Lucid said that self-driving taxis would likely take a decade to be deployed on the roads, and that they “aren’t going to come anytime soon, even with the most advanced sensing systems in the world”.

The use of driverless cabs also increases the possibility of job losses and may lead to opposition from unions.

Are robotaxis safer than other cars?

On paper, robotaxis are supposed to provide better safety due to their advanced machine-learning models and sensors designed to monitor traffic activity.

New models of vehicles were also designed to provide smoother braking and acceleration curves to give passengers a better ride.

However, the unpredictability of human drivers and pedestrians sometimes makes it difficult for current autonomous driving technology to make quick decisions and deal with hazards.

Regulatory hurdles facing robotaxis

Commercializing fully autonomous vehicles, particularly robotaxis, has been more difficult than expected due to tough regulations, complex technology and huge investments that have forced some to cut jobs.

Some companies, like Ford and Volkswagen-backed Argo AI, have also closed shop.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Shyamnath)

Source: finance.yahoo.com