Explainer-Can technology solve the global climate crisis? by reuters

By Timothy Gardner

(Reuters) – Governments and investors are pouring billions of dollars into emerging technologies to combat global warming, with entrepreneurship helping pave the way to a climate-friendly world.

As officials from nearly 200 countries look to strike agreements at the UN COP28 climate summit in Dubai this month, they will also consider the deployment of new technologies.

According to a report from accounting firm PwC, the amount invested by venture capital and private equity around the world in climate technology startups – in projects ranging from carbon capture and green hydrogen to food waste reduction and cleaning up heavy industry – soared this year. The total was 490 billion dollars.

That’s down 40% from 2022 due to economic uncertainty, stubborn inflation and high interest rates, but it marks a relatively healthy performance, given investment across all business sectors fell 50% over the same period, PwC said.

Here are some investment trends:

carbon removal

The world emits about 37 billion metric tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and industry every year. A family of technologies, called carbon capture and storage, would deal with this by capturing those emissions before they reach the atmosphere, and storing them underground or using them to make products.

However, a big question is whether it can work given the cost and the amount of energy required. The International Energy Agency, the West’s energy watchdog, said in November that the oil and gas industry is overly reliant on carbon capture, and called this approach an unreliable “illusion.”

Still, carbon removal is attracting a lot of money.

For example, this year the United States announced it would grant more than $1 billion to two carbon removal projects in Texas and Louisiana that will use carbon removal technology to remove 2 million metric tons per year from the sky. Will absorb more carbon emissions. Called direct air capture.

Fusion

Fusion can generate enormous amounts of zero-emission power by using the energy generated by pushing atoms together, rather than splitting them. But the reaction is difficult to generate, and any energy produced is difficult to use in the grid.

Investment in fusion has declined this year, part of a broader trend of declining venture investment. International fusion companies raised about $1.4 billion of mostly private money, according to the Fusion Industry Association, down from about $2.83 billion in new investments last year.

On the optimistic side for fusion, the number of companies receiving investments has increased from 33 to 43, spread across a dozen countries, according to the FIA, including the US, which has about 25 companies. Other countries pursuing fusion include Australia, China, Germany, Japan and the UK.

President Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry is expected to announce a global strategy on nuclear fusion at COP28.

green hydrogen

Hydrogen is a fuel that can be made by electrolyzing water and which burns clean. If it is produced using renewable energy such as wind or solar power as opposed to electricity generated from fossil fuels, it is called green hydrogen. If it is produced from nuclear power, it is called “pink” or “violet” hydrogen.

The US is trying to promote clean hydrogen, and in October announced $7 billion in grants for seven “hydrogen hub” projects across the country. The US Inflation Reduction Act also provides tax credits for hydrogen production.

Governments and companies think green hydrogen could be a way to clean up hard-to-decarbonize industries like steel and cement making and other industrial manufacturing. But like carbon removal, it is expensive and energy intensive, meaning it is unclear whether it is possible at scale.

PwC said technologies such as green hydrogen and reducing food waste have relatively high emissions reduction potential, but are receiving a small share of start-up investment. It said green hydrogen got 3.9% of global climate-tech venture funding in 2023, while food waste got 0.7%.

Other

There are several other technologies in development that promise to be game-changers for the climate – if they survive. These include everything from lab-grown meat to advanced batteries and insects as a food source.

Among them, lab-grown meat has made some progress this year. In June, US regulators approved the first sale of chicken grown from cells in a vat. In high-end restaurants meat was served in smaller portions.

The industry says if it succeeds in overcoming high costs, the challenges of scaling up production and the ‘one-factor’, it could revolutionize agriculture and eliminate significant emissions related to raising livestock.

Asia and Africa are emerging

According to Deloitte, a professional services network, companies in the US still receive the most climate tech investments, about 49% of the global total.

But other countries are eating up that share. For example, funding in China is up 22% from 2020 to 2023, up from 2% from 2010 to 2014, while it has also increased in France, the UK and India and other countries in Asia and Africa.

Deloitte managing director David Shatsky said investment in biofuel development has increased in Asia, while electric bike and motorcycle companies are performing well in Africa.

“If an ecosystem can arise around climate-related technologies, entrepreneurship outside the developed world has the potential to help attract more capital into these areas,” Schatsky said.

