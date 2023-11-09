As Spain’s socialists recently signed an agreement with a pro-independence Catalan party, we explain why the agreement has sparked violent protests in the streets of Madrid.

After six days of protests, tension on the streets of Madrid appears to be easing as protesters try to avoid clashes with police.

About 7,000 people gathered outside the Socialist Party headquarters on Tuesday night when the demonstration turned violent.

The radicals monopolized the front line and threw bottles and even barricades at the police who came forward to disperse the group.

The streets of several Spanish cities have been filled with people protesting talks between Spain’s caretaker government and Catalan separatist parties over a possible amnesty for thousands of people involved in Catalonia’s independence movement.

In central Madrid, people chanted “Sanchez, now son of ****” and “Jail Puigdemont”, referring to acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in self-exile in Belgium. Are in exile.

A total of ten people were arrested and health workers treated 39 people, 30 of whom were police officers.

“Today is a historic day,” journalist Vito Quiles said on his social networks.

“(The apology) is insulting. They did not take into account the opinion of half the population,” two pensioners who took part in the demonstration told El Pais.

The agreement was signed on Thursday The country has distanced itself from tensions between the Socialist Party and Puigdemont’s party, but why are Spaniards so angry with Sanchez?

‘The beginning of the end of democracy’

Madrid’s Calle Faraj, where the headquarters of the Socialist Party is located, has been the epicenter of Spanish discontent for several days.

Acting prime minister and leader of the Socialists, Pedro Sánchez, was in talks with Catalan separatist parties to secure their support to form a new government and keep his centre-left coalition in power after inconclusive national elections in July .

But the demands of the Catalan pro-independence parties did not appeal to the public.

Among the promises Pedro Sánchez made to these parties was the cancellation of 20% of the debt of the State of Catalonia, equivalent to €15 billion.

After an outcry from other regions, the Socialist Party assured them that the agreement would be extended to other regional loans.

However, the Puigdemont-led Junts per Catalunya party still holds the keys to Sánchez’s government.

The seven seats they won in the last general election are necessary for the Socialists to return to government.

What makes Spaniards most angry is what they are demanding in exchange for these coveted seats: amnesty for political leaders implicated in Catalonia’s independence bid.

Oscar Sánchez-Alonso, professor of politics at the Pontifical Faculty of Communications, said, “The scenario is very worrying. On the one hand, the investment negotiations are irregular. On the other hand, the recent protests have taken dangerous measures.” the University of Salamanca told Euronews.

“Alongside those who are legitimately and peacefully expressing their discontent, the concentration of groups willing to use violence is also increasing, and in some areas the idea has taken hold that if the law is not enforced against some If it happens, it is logical to break it in other directions,” he said.

Pro-independence parties have said that “all those who were repressed without exception” would benefit from the amnesty – a total of 1,432 people, according to calculations by the pro-independence organization Amnium Cultural.

It is a decision that has divided Spanish society, with 56.5% of the country against it, according to the latest survey by Simple Logica, which specializes in public opinion research.

The judge also wanted to express his views. The main association of magistrates has issued a very strong statement against the granting of amnesty.

“This is the beginning of the end of our democracy,” it said, adding that the amnesty law “is not permitted by the Constitution”.

Who will benefit from the apology?

As demonstrations take place in Spanish cities, the Socialist Party is negotiating ‘intensely’ with Puigdemont’s party to reach an agreement signed this Thursday.

Negotiators said the unrest in Madrid had not affected talks with pro-independence parties.

Politicians top the list of more than 1,400 people who will benefit from the future amnesty law. The first major beneficiary is Puigdemont, who is accused of insubordination and embezzlement.

The list of names also includes politicians, mayors, civil servants and citizens who have been accused of public disorder or even terrorism.

Although the negotiations have not been made public, the main obstacle preventing the two sides from reaching an agreement was Puigdemont’s demand that the amnesty not include some of his men.

Spanish media suggest that some of these people are under investigation or have been convicted of crimes unrelated to the Independence Declaration.

For example, the former president of the Catalan parliament, Laura Borras, who was convicted of splitting public contracts in favor of a friend; Or Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, who is reportedly being investigated for drug money laundering.

However, protests are taking place not only outside the Socialist Party headquarters, but also within its own walls.

Veteran party leaders are openly speaking against him, even as an internal war has broken out.

“In some cases, the debate has been resolved with (the member’s) expulsion from the Socialist Party; other voices, such as Felipe González, former president of the Socialist government, have been dismissed as past history, having no contribution to make. No.” Sanchez-Alonso explains.

For Paloma Román, director of the School of Government at the Complutense University of Madrid, there are dissenting extremists in every party, but the tension caused by the recent riots could help socialists unite around amnesty.

