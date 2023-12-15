Explained: Why is the EU's banking union still a work in progress?

Banking union was first mooted in 2012 at the height of the eurozone crisis, but the project remains incomplete to date.

Financial markets are unable to recover from the jitters caused by the spectacular collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the largest US bank, and the government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest lender, after 2008.

In-spite of this repeated assurances The ongoing turmoil continues to weigh on European bank stocks, with shares falling again after recovering somewhat, according to policymakers.

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas are among those that have seen their value fall in recent days, adding to the general sense of unease.

Inevitably, the latest news highlights an uncomfortable question that has been troubling the eurozone for years: Why is the work of the banking union still unfinished?

The banking union was established in 2012, at a time when the eurozone was going through a devastating debt crisis that threatened the survival of the single currency.

“We reaffirm that it is essential to break the vicious circle between banks and sovereigns,” they said in a joint statement signed by EU leaders. 29 June 2012,

Eurozone banks were considered to have excessively close ties to their home countries because they were mostly buying bonds from their own governments rather than diversifying across the bloc.

This concentrated exposure of sovereign debt was further enhanced by the fact that retail deposits were protected first and foremost by domestic law.

This co-dependence meant that as soon as banks were in trouble, problems could easily spread to the national government – ​​and vice versa.

Banking Union was designed to weaken this bank-sovereign relationship and establish a new European dimension by harmonizing rules, reducing fragmentation and ensuring that taxpayers’ money is used to rescue failing banks. It is not done for.

Political impetus led to relatively rapid agreement on the first two pillars of the project – the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM).

The SSM gave the European Central Bank stronger powers to monitor the health of eurozone banks, while the SRM established a common fund to address insolvent institutions – paid for by the banks themselves.

But the brand new structure was left incomplete, as the third and last pillar was conspicuously missing: the European Deposit Insurance Scheme.

constant deadlock

Under current EU rules, deposits of up to €100,000 are protected in the event of bank failure.

However, this protection is provided strictly at the national level, reinforcing the bank-sovereign cycle.

In 2015, the European Commission proposed the creation of the European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to guarantee the same level of protection to all deposits in the eurozone, regardless of the bank’s location and the financial health of the country.

EDIS would offer a collective, supranational safety net built on domestic provisions and paid for by banks according to their level of risk.

In practice, this EU-wide security layer would prevent customers from having to withdraw their deposits as soon as bad news arrives, as was the case with Silicon Valley Bank.

But sharing banking risks across borders was rejected by northern European countries, who argued that the financial health of the eurozone needed to improve significantly before EDIS could be established.

“An agreement on general deposit insurance was stymied by the weak position of banks in some peripheral countries, with Germany fearing it would have to pay for Italian banks,” said Daniel Gross, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Studies. (CEPS).

“The current turmoil is not due to the absence of a third pillar, but to the fact that deposits have become much more volatile than regulators (and markets) anticipated.”

Nicolas Veron, a senior partner of Bruegel’s, believes that the opposition runs much deeper and is based on an internal contradiction: while countries pay “pay lip service” to European ambitions, they are keen to maintain national control.

“In a way, governments are of two minds,” Veron told Euronews.

“On the one hand, they understand that it is necessary to complete the banking union in order to make the eurozone flexible, and they want the eurozone to be flexible honestly. But at the same time, there are many aspects of their relationship with national banking sectors that They like and don’t want to get rid of.”

The persistent standoff has cast doubt on the 2015 proposal, which technically remains on the table despite several rounds of failed negotiations.

The European Commission said, “We still think that EDIS is a good idea. But since it now rests with the co-legislators, it is part of the normal decision-making process.”

As an intermediate step, the EU Executive is working on a “common framework for bank crisis management and national deposit guarantees” in line with the conclusions of the 2022 Euro Summit.

But this framework is going to prove inferior to a fully fledged European plan, strengthening the missing pillar as the elephant in the room.

In reaction to the latest financial shock, some EU leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, called for completing the banking union, but without giving any clear answers on how to break the impasse. .

In a statement to Euronews, the German Federal Finance Ministry said that “several preconditions must be met” before resuming negotiations on EDIS, such as a further reduction in banking risks, a strong crisis management framework and sovereign- Measures to limit bank collusion.

A ministry spokesperson said, “It is still somewhat premature to draw conclusions on future regulation from current cases. We will need more detailed analysis.”

For Veron, who has closely followed the debate around banking union since 2012, the current talks lack the momentum that only a full-scale crisis could create.

“These kinds of things only progress when there is a major crisis,” Veron said. And sorry if what I say sounds very cynical, but I think there is no major banking crisis in the eurozone at the moment. “

“This is very good news because it shows that the European Central Bank is doing a good job as a supervisor. Maybe we will know tomorrow morning that some eurozone banks have big problems. But at the moment, that is not the case, here “Even with whatever has happened in the market.”

Source: www.euronews.com