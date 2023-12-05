For its more speculative enthusiasts, Bitcoin is ushering in Christmas by breaking above the $40,000 threshold and showing strong growth momentum. The rally has helped the market distance itself from the challenges of crypto winter in 2022. Still, it’s important to note that Bitcoin started the year off to an uncertain start, initially trading at a modest $16,500.

Experts now believe that the leading crypto asset is at a key level, which could serve as a new starting point for the upcoming bull market.

$40k Starting Point for Bitcoin Bull Market?

in a statement to cryptopotatoRyan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget Research, said expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve have boosted commodity prices on a macro level, with gold hitting historic highs and Bitcoin surging to nearly $15,000 in the past month. Is.

With concerns about a potential US economic recession, Lee said fund managers are forecasting an 80% consensus level for an interest rate cut trend in 2024. This level of consensus is the highest ever recorded. Positive news has already entered the cryptocurrency market.

“In the crypto market, Bitcoin has crossed $40,000 without facing significant resistance. Within 24 hours, short positions on Bitcoin contracts worth $54 million were liquidated, significantly weakening the bearish forces. The market may be in for a bullish upward correction overall. Additionally, ORDI, a new asset class within the Bitcoin ecosystem, rose over the weekend, indicating a strong speculative sentiment in the market.

“Earned” growth in Bitcoin’s current rally

Nexo Chief Product Officer Elitsa Taskova also highlighted the significant changes driving Bitcoin’s current rise to over $40,000 compared to nearly two years ago. Unlike the rapid growth during previous bull markets, this growth feels more “earned” and has been a steady rise to the current plateau.

The consensus is that Bitcoin holding $40,000 is not a surprise, and further gains are expected after consolidation around the $41-43K range.

Taskova also noted the interesting parallel of Bitcoin hitting yearly highs while gold is also breaking out. This suggests that both assets are acting as hedges or uncorrelated assets that are less affected by stock market fluctuations.

With strong macroeconomic forces, increased institutional adoption, and growing interest over the past year, Bitcoin is well positioned for 2024. Additionally, global regulatory developments support its trajectory. The Nexo executive believes the best outcome for the market would be stable growth, which would allow Bitcoin and other crypto assets to continue to grow, as opposed to the volatility seen in previous cycles.

Market conditions after Bitcoin spot ETF approval in the US

The crypto market is on the cusp of a critical moment with significant events, including the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The latest rally spot is closely linked to expectations regarding Bitcoin ETFs.

Reflecting on market conditions following the approval of such funds in the US, Davinder Singh, Chief Technology Officer of RocketX Exchange, predicted a modest decline, setting the stage for a possible climb to new peaks.

“The surge in the price of Bitcoin is inextricably linked to the outlook for the spot Bitcoin ETF. With the prevailing belief that it could get approval in the early stages of Q1, an atmosphere of optimism has engulfed the market, fueling the current upward trajectory. Following the anticipated approval, a slight decline is expected, which will set the stage for a possible climb to new peaks.

