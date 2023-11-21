Experts warn risks of hydrogen heating testing still unclear

A valve on pipework in the new hydrogen testing facility

A gas network has been criticized for failing to explain the risks associated with a landmark trial of hydrogen heating which could be approved within weeks.

Experts have raised concerns over a plan to install hydrogen detectors in homes in Redcar, North Yorkshire, as they say potential participants have not been provided with enough information.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is investigating safety measures relating to its plan to supply hydrogen instead of natural gas for heating and heating to 2,000 homes.

The first-of-its-kind experiment is being seen as the last chance to prove whether hydrogen heating can work in Britain after ministers scrapped a similar trial proposed at Whitby, Ellesmere Port.

Ministers have said they will only go ahead if there is community support for the Redcar scheme, with a decision expected by the end of the year.

However, controversy has erupted over safety, as experts and residents have clashed with NGN over the changes required in people’s homes.

Initial safety assessments for hydrogen heating recommended that holes be drilled in the walls of homes to prevent the gas from leaking and burning.

NGN now says these are unnecessary and that high-tech sensors could be used to detect any leaks – but detailed proposals have not yet been set out.

Michael Liebreich, an independent energy analyst, said the lack of information was “outrageous” and urged the company to “treat people like adults.”

He said: “People have not been given the information they need about what is actually going to happen to their homes.

“They were never properly briefed about the original security case for the trial and are now being asked to consent without a new security case being published.”

Hydrogen is more likely to leak than natural gas and is easier to burn, meaning homes taking part in the Redcar trial will have to be modified. Those who do not wish to participate will receive an electrically powered heat pump.

In a previous recommendation to ministers, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) set out measures it said would bring the risks posed by hydrogen to the same level as natural gas.

These included installing additional flow valves and outdoor meters in homes, as well as the use of sulfur to make hydrogen smell like natural gas.

HSE also stated that 4×4 inch, permanently open vents should be installed.

This was followed by a safety assessment which found that hydrogen in homes could cause 65 injuries or deaths per year.

However, NGN has told Redcar residents that they will not need to vent and has dismissed fears about explosions as “misinformation”.

Instead, the company wants to install hydrogen detectors that will sound an alarm if too much of the gas is detected inside the home.

In an open letter, Mark Horsley, chief executive of NGN, said: “There is no scenario in which we would ever install a product in anyone’s home or community that compromises their safety.”

Mr Liebreich said that although the risk of a hydrogen explosion is “incredibly low”, relying on sensors is an “inherently less safe system”.

Tom Baxter, an energy consultant and fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers, said hydrogen gas is far easier to ignite than methane and can easily be sparked by turning on a light switch, lighting a cigarette or a burning candle.

Mr Baxter said: “I am very concerned. Everything has a frequency of failure and you try to get it down to something that is acceptable – but I don’t think we can do that with hydrogen.

An NGN spokesperson said: “As a responsible gas network, safety is always our number one priority and we have decades of experience in delivering gas safely and reliably.

“The project will not proceed without the satisfaction of the UK’s independent safety regulator, the HSE.”

The company has agreed to hold a meeting for Redcar residents next month to discuss any concerns, which will be attended by company representatives, a government spokesperson and an independent chair.

An HSE spokesperson said: “No community testing will be carried out until all necessary safety assessments have been successfully carried out.”

