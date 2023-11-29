Experts warn of credit card debt crisis as potential record holiday spending threatens uncertain economy

More Americans went shopping than ever before over the Thanksgiving weekend, which is a good sign for retailers. But experts say that the economy is not developing right now.

A recent Fox News poll shows that more than 75% of Americans are concerned about the state of the economy. Despite its uncertainty, more than 18 million Americans, more than expected, hit the stores for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The National Retail Federation says a record 200.4 million consumers spent money this holiday weekend. Nearly 44% of shoppers say online was their preferred destination.

“I buy a lot of TikTok and stuff like that, so I believe people use their phones more than they buy stuff in person,” said Ifrah Sultan of Nashville, Tennessee.

At the Mall of America, a woman talks to a sales associate at Pandora. “It was bigger than we expected but shows the resiliency of consumers and they’re still there. They’re shopping, they’re engaged in commerce,” National Retail Federation (Copyright: Miles Hayes/Fox News/Fox News)

Black Friday was the most popular day personally, with more than 76 million shoppers visiting stores. Despite Cyber ​​Monday sales, the biggest online shopping day of the year was also Black Friday. The NRF says more than 90.6 million people shopped online on Black Friday, compared to 73.1 million on Cyber ​​Monday.

Consumers plan to increase spending this holiday season: Survey

Tom Scala of New Jersey said, “I love to shop, I love to look, I love to try. I don’t like buying stuff online. My wife, however, buys everything online.”

Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, says we are in the era of blended commerce.

“It’s becoming more difficult to differentiate between completely in-store and completely online experiences. This speaks more to the convergence of retail that we’ve seen happening across all channels,” Shay said.

The annual survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics found that this was the first year that personal care and beauty items were among the top five most popular gifts purchased this weekend. Nearly 50% of gifts were purchased (Copyright: Miles Hayes/Fox News/Fox News)

Most Americans say they are worried about the economy.

“I think this should be a concern for everyone,” Saeed Sultan said. “I save. Live below your means, think about the future.”

Scala, of New Jersey, said it has become more difficult for young Americans like his son and daughter-in-law to enter the job market. They would love to buy a house, but the interest rates are too high.

“Everything is expensive now, no matter where you go,” Scala said. “Everything is up. As far as the economy is concerned, I hope it doesn’t get any worse.”

Holiday spending is projected to grow 3-4% this year, totaling more than $950 billion.

The National Retail Federation says it sounds disappointing but is a good sign.

“On a historical basis, the 3-4% growth is very inline and slightly above the trend of the last 10 years before the pandemic. In general, we still see strength and running room and flexibility for consumers and expect “We’re confident that this will hold up well for the rest of the holiday season,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation.

‘Buy now, pay later’ drives Cyber ​​Monday sales to $12.4B

George John is Professor of Marketing at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. John says there are some troubling signs for consumers, including higher interest rates.

“It’s a mixed picture. Some segments are stable, like housing, automobiles, those things have become quite difficult, mainly because of interest rates,” John said. “I think people still feel pretty confident and good about themselves. We’ve come out of a terrible period. But it’s not a roaring economy. Inflation really hit staples and durables hard Is.”

The annual survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics shows that 85% of consumers surveyed started their holiday shopping well before Thanksgiving weekend. (Copyright: Mills Hayes/Fox News/Fox News)

While the NRF says holiday sales are expected to grow 3 to 4% from 2022 to 2023, this is not adjusted for inflation.

“Actually once you bring out inflation, we walk away with maybe a 1%, 1.5% decline in real volume of goods sold. So, yes, it’s better than last year. But It’s not some kind of banging thing,” John said.

The NRF says they have seen an increase in “buy now, pay later” programs.

The average family will spend $875 on the holidays in 2023

“I think this is an example of the marketplace being responsive to consumer needs and expectations. Giving them flexibility, giving them the opportunity to manage their budget, their spending, and make controlled purchases over time,” Shay said .

But Professor John says consumers should be cautious about high interest rates.

“That means credit card debt interest rates are also at their peak. I think it’s easy to get into credit card trouble this time of year. So, be careful,” John said. “Repaying them is much more difficult than it was a few years ago. So, I’ll keep an eye on it.”

Many American consumers were worried about a possible recession after record high inflation.

“What the world holds for us next year is what the Federal Reserve does, what consumers feel, and there are bad signs and good signs,” John said.

Get Fox Business by clicking here

The NRF says that while some of the biggest shopping days are behind us, there are still important shopping weekends left in the year.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com