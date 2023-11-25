Experts warn of 63% decline amid high valuations

When John Huseman talks about stock-market valuation, he often likes to cite his own measures. This is because they are often accurate in identifying when a stock is in bubble territory.

Hussman, chairman of Hussman Investment Trust, which called the crashes of 2000 and 2008, says his favorite metric is the total market cap of non-financial stocks and the total gross value added of those stocks. Right now, it shows the S&P 500 at a higher level than it was during the dot-com bubble.

Hussman Funds

Another metric Hussman likes is his version of the equity risk premium, which estimates the excess return investors can expect from risk-free Treasury stocks. With high valuations and 10-year Treasury yields above 4%, the premium investors can expect from the stock is quite low. According to Hussman’s model, the S&P 500 will underperform Treasuries by about 7.5% over the next 12 years, the lowest projection since the 2000 and 1929 bubbles. Actual S&P 500 performance closely follows Hussman’s projections.

Hussman Funds

But measures commonly used by investors also show valuations are historically high. Here is Shiller’s cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500, which is an average of the last 10 years of valuations. At 20, it is close to some of the highest levels in history. The 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of the index is also shown in red. Although it has a short history, it tracks the backward-looking CAPE ratio closely.

Hussman Funds

When stock valuations have been this high in the past, things have not gone well for investors. For stocks to get back to a level where investors can expect higher annual returns on Treasury yields, the S&P 500 would have to decline massively.

“Based on current market valuations, we estimate that poor total returns are likely for the S&P 500 over the coming 10-12 years, that equity market returns relative to bonds are likely to be the worst in history, and that the market A loss of -63% upon completion of this cycle would be consistent with prevailing valuations and a century of market history,” Hussman said.

Here is a chart showing how far the S&P 500 would have to fall to get back to various levels of excess returns on Treasury yields. To break even, the index would have to fall 42% to 2,630. Of course, yields could also fall significantly, but factors such as Federal Reserve policy rates and increased government bond issuance make this an uncertain prospect.

Hussman Funds

Besides high valuations, poor investor sentiment troubles Hussman. Typically the combination has created a “trap door” scenario, where stocks suffer huge losses, he said. Hussman measures sentiment through the uniformity of asset outperformance in stocks and bonds. Right now, its measurement (shown in red) is relatively flat, which has historically been bad news for the stock (shown in blue).

Hussman Funds

Husman’s track record – and their views in context

The S&P 500 has gained 27% since October 2022, as investors have become optimistic about the soft-landing outcome of the Fed’s hiking cycle. Most of these gains are due to the so-called “Magnificent 7” stocks, which are the largest seven stocks in the S&P 500 by market cap. But recently the market situation has started improving as the economic picture seems to be clearing up in some ways.

“Participation in the current recovery has improved significantly over the past few weeks, suggesting this is not just a ‘Magnificent Seven’ story. As of yesterday, 55% of S&P 500 stocks closed above their 200-day moving average , which is more than double what it was at the end of October,” Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, said in a recent note. , Additionally, cyclical sectors are displaying strong broad readings, including financials, which are ultimately taking part in the rally.”

Whether market conditions will continue to improve and whether stocks will continue to rise depends on how the US economy and corporate earnings fare going forward.

Many data points actually point to strength in the US economy. Consumer spending is still positive, GDP grew 4.9% in the third quarter, and job gains are still positive.

At the same time, monthly job gains growth has slowed, the unemployment rate is up 0.5% from its low, loan outstanding are rising yet still historically low, manufacturing activity is shrinking, and small business hiring plans remain subdued. Has happened.

For starters, Hussman has repeatedly made headlines by predicting stock-market declines of more than 60% and negative equity returns for an entire decade. And as much of the stock market continued to slide, he stuck to his doomsday call.

But before you dismiss Hussman as a quirky perma-bear, consider his track record again. Here are the arguments he gave:

He predicted in March 2000 that tech stocks would decline 83%, then “impossibly accurately” predicted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index would decline 83% during the period 2000 to 2002.

He predicted in 2000 that the S&P 500 would see negative total returns over the next decade, which is exactly what happened.

He predicted in April 2007 that the S&P 500 would fall by 40%, then saw it fall by 55% in the subsequent collapse from 2007 to 2009.

However, Huseman’s recent returns have been less than stellar. Their Strategic Growth Fund is down nearly 48% since December 2010, and has fallen about 9.6% over the past 12 months. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up about 13% over the past year.

The amount of bearish evidence Hussman is finding continues to grow, and his calls for a substantial selloff over the past few years appear to be proving accurate in 2022. Yes, there are still returns to be had in this new bull market. , but at what point does the increased risk of a major accident become too unbearable?

That’s a question that investors will have to answer for themselves – and one that Hussman will continue to seek answers to in the interim.

Source: www.businessinsider.com