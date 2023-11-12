Experts talk about excessive use of Tesla Superchargers after Model 3 dies

Tesla Supercharger location in Santa Clarita, California. Credit: Brooke Crowther

Electric vehicle batteries are not designed to withstand constant fast charging. Here’s what you need to know.

I spoke to a rideshare driver and two experts on the topic of ultra-fast charging.

background: The driver, Dobson Omen, runs a transportation service in Atlanta, Georgia. His Model 3’s battery died after 120,000 miles. At the time of the failure, he typically used a Tesla Supercharger – commonly known as a fast charger – twice a day.

Omen realized something was wrong when the range of his Model 3 suddenly dropped from 170 miles to 35 miles. Long story short: Tesla replaced his battery but at a cost of $9,000 because it was out of warranty.

“The problem is that you have a lot of rideshare drivers who have switched from a gasoline car to a Tesla because of the promise of saving money on gas,” Omen told me in a phone interview.

His experience was originally documented on the Tesla Enthusiasts YouTube channel (video below).

I reached out to Tesla for comment but did not receive a response.

Bangkok, Thailand – 2023/02/16: A Tesla car is seen charging at a Tesla Supercharger station , [+] Central World Shopping Mall in Bangkok. Tesla, in response to the EV trend and the increasing number of electric car owners in Thailand, launched Thailand’s first Supercharger station and Southeast Asia’s largest station at the Central World shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on 15 February 2023. (Photo by Pirapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The two experts below weigh in on the overuse of superchargers.

Sandy Munro, head of consultancy Munro & Associates: “That type of cycling will definitely drain the battery,” Munroe said, referring to the constant discharging and charging of the battery.

“There are many different causes of battery failure, but the most common cause is cycling,” Munro said. “I think he bludgeoned it to death.”

Munro says home charging is best. “Charging with a Level 2 charger at home…these types of batteries are best,” he said. Level 2 is a slower charge and it usually takes several hours or more to charge the battery using a Level 2 charger.

—Upshot: Fast charging is fine for when you’re traveling or don’t have immediate access to a home charger. But it’s best to charge with a Level 2 charger or at home.—

“The higher the charge, things start to happen,” he said. Fast chargers used by Tesla and Electric America can charge at rates more than 200kW, while Level 2 chargers typically charge faster than 19kW. does not do.

Conditioning is also important.

“Conditioning the battery makes a big difference,” Munro said. The battery needs to be pre-conditioned before charging in extreme heat or cold. Failure to do so may eventually cause problems. “It’s just like the guy who doesn’t want to change his oil.”

Typically, electric cars have software settings – often set remotely via an app – that allow you to pre-condition the battery before charging or, for example, before traveling on a cold morning. Allows.

And setting high and low charging limits also matters.

“As 80% high end and 20% low end. Batteries love it. Don’t go over 80, don’t go under 20,” Munroe said.

Sandy Munroe has an issue about oil changes. Taking care of your car battery is like changing the oil in a gas car. If you do not maintain your battery, the chances of it getting damaged increases.

Dr. Bharat Balasubramaniam, Executive Director Center for Advanced Vehicle Technologies, College of Engineering, University of Alabama. Dr. Balasubramaniam spent 38 years in research and development with Daimler-Benz AG in the Mercedes-Benz Car Division:

“About 4 o’clock [charging rate] The battery starts getting permanently damaged,” said Dr Balasubramaniam. The 4C rate refers to fast charging rates where a car gets a full fast charge instantly.

“If you charge it at 110kW, you will charge it at 1c. If you charge it at 220kW, you’re charging it at 2C…and so on,” he said.

Balasubramaniam said EV owners today rarely charge more than those rates. But in general constant fast charging is not a good idea, he said.

“No one really knows how much damage will be done to the battery if you continuously fast charge it, but it will definitely be damaged,” Dr. Balasubramaniam said.

Balasubramaniam says another problem when trying to point to an allegation of damage is that the evidence is, by and large, anecdotal.

“No one is going to be able to give you real scientific evidence because if you want to do all these degradation studies, you have to do it scientifically in a big statistical patch,” he said.

“And by the time you finish all this, the battery chemistry has moved on to something else. So whatever you produce, someone else will say, no, we’ve changed the chemistry.

“But, again, if you fast charge twice a day, I can definitely say you’re asking for trouble,” Balasubramaniam said.

Recurring Studies: Recurrent studied fast charging on more than 12,500 Tesla vehicles in the US to learn whether software and safety mechanisms in the battery management system (BMS) protect the batteries from damage.

The study concludes that “sometimes fast charging is OK.”

While the recurring study saw little difference in degradation between batteries that rarely charged fast and those that often charged fast, the study cautioned that fast charging is best in “small doses.”