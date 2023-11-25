Experts suggest a better option than Shiba Inu for crypto investors

market capitalization of shiba inu There is a decline of almost 3 billion dollars Since August, leading analysts have concluded that it will not be able to offset losses in 2023.

Some analysts are suggesting NuggetRush (NUGX) As a preferred destination for assured profits. the latter is already Raised nearly $500,000 Since its presale launch. Still, can it be made? Top ICOs Project? Let’s listen to the market’s opinion.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now

Shiba Inu (SHIB) market capitalization remains on decline

Shiba Inu (SHIB), like many other meme coin projects, lost significant value in 2023, Shiba Inu’s market capitalization has declined significantly since August. Shiba Inu’s market capitalization on August 13 was $6.32 billion.

By November 20, it was dropped to $4.8 billion, Despite SHIB’s value rising from the recent token burning and hopes for a new layer-2 network, Shiba Inu’s market capitalization remains low.

The price of SHIB was $0.000007985 on the last day of August. As of November 20, the value of SHIB was 5.8% increase Up to $0.000008449.

Shiba Inu released its Shibarium network on August 16, and analysts expected it to significantly increase the value of SHIB. Since then, Shiba Inu is many symbols were burnt, Nevertheless, SHIB price fluctuations have been minimal.

Still, analysts say SHIB could rise soon due to enthusiasm for a spot Bitcoin ETF. He concluded that SHIB There may be an increase of 7.6% Up to $0.000009098.

NuggetRush (NUGX): Stealing Hearts with 20% Increase

NuggetRush (NUGX) Just entered the second round of its presale. Still, investors can’t stop talking about the project after it raised nearly $500,000. nuggetrush is a mining adventure that aims to capture the thrill of finding and excavating mineral resources. it takes advantage surreal game mechanics Building a virtual world of mineral deposits and experienced artisanal miners.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now

players will make their debut NuggetRush (NUGX) Experience with some NFT characters and some mining equipment. They can also create their own NFT avatar, which gives them more custom experience, Players will then complete tasks and challenges to build a thriving mining enterprise.

Every player will receive a prize after each completed task. NuggetRush (NUGX) Prizes will include machinery and NFTs.

Players directly increase the market value of their game collectibles Upgrade machinery and mining characters, NuggetRush (NUGX) Also offers special NFTs called RUSHGEMs. By collecting RUSHGEMs, players are eligible to win real gold.

nuggetrush Will also arrange delivery of gold rewards to users. players can place bets nuggetrush NFTs, thus offer increased profits.

Nagatarash’s blockchain ico is in high demand, with investors purchasing over 48 million NUGX Token. Early supporters of NuggetRush (NUGX) Celebrating real growth of 20%. Now, NUGX Its price is $0.012 as it is in its second round of presale.

Till the third round, NUGX’s price will increase to 8.3% Up to $0.013. Adventure game will be live once NUGX’s The price increased to $0.02. Analysts agree nuggetrush can become one of Most Popular NFTs Project as soon as the game starts.

Visit the NuggetRush Presale Website

Source: coinchapter.com