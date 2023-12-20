Experts Say There's More to Black Holocaust Denial than Meets the Eye in Poll

As prominent black Americans continue their call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip – widespread accusations of anti-Semitism have been leveled at the black community. In particular, The Morning Show actress Julianna Margulies said that black people were “brainwashed to hate Jews.”

Despite public opinion, WH press secretary says it is Hamas that can stop massacre in Gaza

A recent YouGov/Economist poll, which found, among other things, that 13% of Black Americans believe the Holocaust is a myth, added fuel to that fire. However, it is worth noting that the results were almost identical for Hispanic Americans.

The Root spoke to experts in black history about the poll, who shared that there’s much more than a single survey can tell here.

Hassan Kwame Jeffries, a history professor at Ohio State University, says he is surprised by the findings, but adds that it can be easily misrepresented to people who don’t know history.

He said in a statement, “I have met a lot of students who have the vaguest idea of ​​what it was like, but when I tell them that 6 million Jews were murdered, they say ‘It’s absolutely impossible. ” “It is unbelievable because of the sheer size and scope of the atrocities, and [not] “Really learning about it early on means that the failure is on us as teachers, and not the result of bad intentions on their part.”

Jeffries said this does not mean that genocide denial does not occur. “I am not saying that Holocaust denial is not real. It definitely is,” he said. “I’m just saying there’s a difference between willful denial in the face of the facts and ignorance in the absence of facts.”

Black historical cartoonist and Boston University professor Joel Christian Gill says he’s not surprised by the findings. “I think this is about misinformation and conspiracy theories, not anti-Semitism,” Gill says.

“Particularly, in the black community, when you start thinking about conspiracy theories in general … some of those things become real,” Gill said. For example, the conspiracy theory that black bodies were being stolen from morgues and cemeteries proved true in some high-profile cases. Gill says that black Americans are more likely to believe conspiracy theories because, in many cases, they have been confirmed, noting that this is separate from issues of anti-Semitism.

Gil says he hopes the relationship between Black Americans and the Jewish people will remain intact, even in this moment where many Black people have chosen to speak out in defense of Palestinians. “I think the media is sensationalist, and so they see something like this and go along with this idea that the black community is anti-Semitic,” he says.

Source: www.theroot.com