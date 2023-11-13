Experts say that Ibram X. Growing pain at Kennedy’s anti-racism center doesn’t indicate a larger trend

Award-winning author and academic Ibram X. Kendi has been a lightning rod for public discussion since publishing his book “How to Be an Antiracist” in 2019. But in September, praise and criticism reached new intensity when Boston University acknowledged layoffs. With changes in the operating model of the center he runs there.

The news prompted former colleagues and current colleagues to publicly question the ability of the BU Center for Antiracist Research to fulfill promises made to funders. In news reports and op-eds, some former aides said that too much power was concentrated in Kendi’s hands. People and organizations opposing racial equality collapsed.

Earlier this month, the university said a preliminary inquiry found no problems in the way the center managed its finances.

In acknowledging the layoffs in September, the university and Kendi said that despite raising more than $50 million for the center since its founding in 2020, conducting research and developing programs with its own staff was not financially sustainable . Instead, the center will host academics for a nine-month fellowship. The center will no longer offer a master’s program in anti-racism studies curriculum, an academic minor for undergraduates, or develop a database of anti-racism campaigns across the US.

Despite the uproar, none of the centre’s funders have raised public concerns about its work. Grantmakers and advocates for racial justice within philanthropy said the center’s problems do not represent a larger trend regarding donations made in 2020 around racial justice, especially given that growing pains are common for new organizations. Are not.

Earl Lewis, historian and former president of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, who now runs the University of Michigan Center for Social Solutions, said it is not at all unusual for a new leader and a new organization to face time constraints. Rearrange money and their plans.

“It’s fascinating to me that this has actually become a national story in a certain way, which begs the question, why?” He wondered whether some people were cheering the failure of Kendi’s approach.

Kendi acknowledged “missteps” during the center’s first years, and said in a September statement that “new organizations often go through a difficult evolution before landing on a successful model.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, Kendi pointed to racist ideas that “black people can’t manage money or black people take money,” as the driver behind questions and doubts about the center’s management of finances. In.

“Unfortunately, over the past three years, those of us engaged in anti-racism work have faced all kinds of character assassinations,” he said. Equality and justice.”

Their center is far from the only target of those attacks. The foundation that emerged from the Black Lives Matter movement faced similar questions and scrutiny when it was revealed that it had raised millions of dollars but had operated with weak governance for some time. And the Supreme Court’s decision in June to strike down affirmative action in college admissions has fueled attacks on diversity programs in all sectors.

Lewis and others with experience in philanthropy and education encouraged scrutiny and accountability for commitments made by corporations, foundations, and other institutions in 2020 to support racial justice, but argued that the fate of Kendi’s center depends on the larger issue. There is no threat to people’s health. Agitation.

Of the $50 million raised by the center, $30 million is earmarked for an endowment, the university said. With donors from corporations like Peleton and Stop & Shop, philanthropic mainstays like the Rockefeller Foundation, and high-profile individuals like Jack Dorsey, this is a huge amount of money raised for a new institute. But that’s not enough to support the more than 40 employees the center had before the 19 people were laid off.

Moving forward, the center will host research fellows, continue to publish its online publication, “The Emancipator,” and host public events. On a personal note, Kendi recently launched a new series on racism and sports on ESPN and a Netflix documentary based on “Stamped from the Beginning” will premiere on November 20.

Chera Reed, co-executive director of the Center for Evaluating Innovation, which supports philanthropy’s efforts to advance racial justice, said that despite the uproar over the layoffs, she is not seeing any fallout through the philanthropic ecosystem.

He cautioned that when examining the outcome of commitments made by philanthropic organizations in 2020, one should not read too much into one example, because doing so “undoes the progress that is being made.” This defeats all ongoing efforts.”

Reed pointed to the sold-out Change Philanthropy Unity Summit, which was held in Los Angeles in October and brings together people working in philanthropy to make institutions and practices more equitable. He argued that many in the region will continue to work to shape the legacy of the commitments made in 2020.

For example, Larry Kramer, the outgoing CEO of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, described the foundation’s $150 million commitment to racial justice this summer as a “ramp up,” meaning a path forward. He was speaking to a group of outside advisers to the foundation, including Reed.

“What I would like to see is far more philanthropy, which says it cares about justice, which says its work is about our shared humanity, find their way up the ramp. Tell us about the ramp up,” Reed said. “We don’t need to know that you know everything. But tell us how you’ll solve it.”

The sudden end of the center’s research projects led some within the racial justice movement to see good reason to criticize Kendi’s leadership.

Observers such as Jane M. Jackson, assistant professor of political science at Syracuse University, argued that the episode was a reflection of what the funders said they wanted to do in 2020, which was to end racist policies in the US, and which The way they moved, reveals a mismatch between. It was about giving millions of rupees to a new research center at a university.

Speaking about philanthropic giving in general, Jackson said, “There’s still no engagement with decolonization, with really thinking about what would happen if these funders started funding radical organizations.” What would it mean if someone really wanted to think about what it means to be free.”

Kendi agreed that many funders in 2020 were new to racial justice philanthropy, but said they did not typically donate to her center. Kendi said most of the center’s funders already support anti-racism community organizations. The AP could not independently confirm this because the center’s full list of donors is not public.

To Reed, the philanthropy consultant, arguments about whether donors or nonprofits have met their commitments to change are not a useful way to spend energy.

“We’re going to be in this ‘2020 for as long as we can, did we do that?’ The more we’re actually fighting about the wrong things,” she said. “I want us to talk about possibilities and move forward, not keep praising the problem.”

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits is supported through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from the Lilly Endowment Inc. AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

