But that may change. Advanced software in connected cars is progressing rapidly, making it possible to fix some problems without visiting a garage or dealership.

These so-called over-the-air fixes can remotely update entertainment and navigation systems and, in some cases, critical safety features.

Experts say that the automotive industry is rapidly moving in this direction.

In December, Tesla recalled more than two million cars because of a faulty self-driving feature that the US transportation agency said led to fatal collisions. The auto maker was able to deploy a bundle of over-the-air software updates to fix the problem.

“Software is no longer really an option for automakers; it’s mandatory,” said Dylan Khoo, automotive industry analyst at ABI Research, based in London, England.

“Your vehicle has to have software, and software has built-in bugs,” he said. “With that software will come the need to update it and if you can’t do it remotely, it’s very limited.”

Remote upgrades work similarly to changes for connected devices like mobile phones or laptops, Khoo said, in that they can be programmed for a certain amount of time, usually overnight, and without the user having to actively participate. can be distributed.

Most often, he said, drivers receive notifications in a mobile app or on their car’s console, alerting them to available updates, which they then confirm and schedule.

Tesla was the first automaker to introduce over-the-air updates more than a decade ago. Such updates significantly improve the consumer experience, said Robert Falzon, head of engineering at cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

“Whenever there was any kind of software change on the vehicle, you had to go (to the dealership) … leave it there for a few hours,” he said. “It was a lot of hard work.”

Automakers create an encrypted piece of software specific to the car’s model and send the bundled update through a server, which is then downloaded over carover Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Minor updates can download in as little as five minutes, Falzon said, and when the update is for security reasons, it’s free.

Khoo said this is the opposite of how software updates were delivered before – downloading them on a USB sticker, taking the car to a dealership and paying them to upgrade.

“The real advantage of (over-the-air) is that the car company can control software updates and make them more frequently,” Khoo said, which is especially true when making immediate software changes against security threats. are done.

But this is not yet a widespread practice, partly because vehicles are built from parts from different suppliers. In Canada, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Tesla, VinFast and Volvo have issued remote updates to address the recall, Khoo said.

Even auto makers that provide some level of remote updates still can’t match Tesla’s ability to deliver critical security remote fixes. Khoo said updates that fix critical features are typically less common. He said most carmakers are hesitant to fully engage in some types of over-the-air updates in case something goes wrong.

There are some cases where attempted updates have disabled the functionality for vehicles.

Last year, a Ford Mach-E owner shared a photo of his car’s console online after an upgrade failure. The prompt read, “Unfortunately, the recent software update was not successful. Your vehicle cannot be driven.”

Ford said this was a rare circumstance and that the owner received assistance in the situation.

“As the customer reported in a follow-up social media post, the Ford team responded immediately and resolved the issue,” Megan Joachim, communications manager for Ford Canada, said in an email.

Electric vehicles generally have better remote update capabilities than gas cars. The over-the-air leaders are mostly companies focusing on EVs such as Tesla, BMW and other luxury European brands.

Falzon recalled his EV receiving an over-the-air update that allowed him to choose between a single-button cruise option or a two-click option.

“Small changes like this are based on feedback… and it’s all free,” he said.

Falzon said mechanical components in EVs are generally less essential and easily fixed remotely. However, he had to bring his EV in for a software update once the US agency ordered it to improve the car’s response to charging.

Khoo said that in 2023, 147 software-related recalls were issued in the US, of which only 18 had an over-the-air update option.

Khoo said that over the past five years, more than 20 million vehicles were recalled in the US due to software-related problems that could not be fixed through remote updates.

Even with remote update capability, cars still require visits to a mechanic for oil changes and other physical repairs.

“No one will fix brake or transmission problems out of thin air,” said Hugh Williams, spokesman for the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association. He said dealerships and mechanics will continue to play a role in the after-sales markets of vehicles.

Manufacturers have also been slow to adopt deeper levels of software over-the-air updates, Khoo said — possibly because they haven’t figured out a consistent revenue model for it.

“This is actually because maintenance costs are usually higher than production costs,” Khoo said. “That’s why a lot of (manufacturers) aren’t pushing it more aggressively because they’re not entirely happy taking on the cost of things they can’t drive revenue from.”

He said a car will be on the road for 15 years and the manufacturer’s commitment to its customers will determine the level of software updates when the vehicle’s warranty is up.

“One of the big changes required is to figure out where the car physically ends and where the software begins, as they are becoming more integrated,” Khoo said.

“It’s difficult to determine exactly what customers will be happy with and when they will accept a monthly subscription fee,” he said. Subscription-based over-the-air updates are limited to some brands, like Tesla, which unlock self-driving features for additional dollars.

