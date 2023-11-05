Experts say aurora possible over North America on Sunday

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) as seen from Bloomington, Indiana earlier this year. (picture , [+] Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Solar physicists predict that auroras may be visible over North American states on Sunday, after a large outburst on the Sun was observed by the National Solar Observatory yesterday.

“This burst is likely to impact Earth tomorrow, with the potential to increase auroras at higher latitudes,” said Dr. Ryan French, a solar physicist at the National Solar Observatory (NSO) in Boulder, Colorado, and author of the study. The Sun: Beginner’s Guide to Our Local StarTomorrow at X.

Although not unusual, Friday’s huge burst of solar magnetic filaments was aimed in Earth’s direction.

It was described by SpaceWeather.com as a “full-halo” CME. CME, short for coronal mass ejection, is a cloud of magnetic fields and charged particles from the Sun that flow into space at speeds of up to 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometers) per second.

It may take a few days to arrive, if it is directed toward Earth, where it causes geomagnetic storms that often result in aurora displays.

The website suggested late on Sunday, November 5 that it could strike Earth’s magnetic field this weekend. It is predicting a G2-category (moderate) geomagnetic storm with aurora over the northern tier of US states.

Early observations of space weather coming to Earth suggest that the coming aurora may be better than anticipated. “If these values ​​persist, stronger than predicted geomagnetic storm conditions are expected up to G3 (KP7) level,” SpaceWeatherLive at X said.

The 3-day forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center is predicting a peak between 03:00 and 06:00 UTC on Monday, 22:00 and 01:00 EST from Sunday through Monday.

According to NOAA, auroras result from electrons striking the upper reaches of the Earth’s atmosphere. They form about 50 to 300 miles (80 to 500 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.