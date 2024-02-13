Experts say AI is coming for white-collar jobs

By Keith Griffith for DailyMail.com 19:14 13 Feb 2024, updated 19:14 13 Feb 2024

Experts warn that artificial intelligence is set to upend the labor market and eliminate thousands of white-collar and managerial jobs.

Companies have cited AI as the reason for cutting 4,628 jobs since last May, according to data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, although the actual number is likely much higher.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has been clear in his prediction that AI will fundamentally change the labor market, and eliminate some types of jobs.

‘A lot of people working on AI pretend it’s only going to be good; This would only be a supplement; ‘There will never be anyone to replace,’ he told The Atlantic in an interview last July.

“Jobs are definitely going to be lost, full stop,” Altman said.

In recent weeks, AI-related white-collar layoffs have increased, with job cuts announced at Google-parent Alphabet, Duolingo, and UPS, among others.

‘The impact of rapidly increasing artificial intelligence adoption is beginning to be felt from a jobs perspective, particularly in media and tech, but really across all sectors,’ said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

“That said, companies are not directly blaming AI for many layoff decisions,” he said. He said most companies only mention ‘cost cutting’ to explain job cuts, making it difficult to determine the role of AI.

Generative AI programs like OpenAI’s ChatGPT have the ability to instantly produce written and visual content that rivals the quality of human-generated work.

Just as automation and robotics fundamentally changed the nature of manufacturing work, AI may soon remake knowledge and information work, experts say.

‘This wave [of technology] ‘It is a potential replacement or enhancement for many serious-thinking, white-collar jobs,’ Challenger recently told the Wall Street Journal.

Last month, popular language learning app Duolingo cut its workforce by about 10 percent, saying it would rely on AI to create most of its content.

Google also said it would lay off hundreds of people while planning to cut costs in hardware and internal software and shift investments toward AI.

Companies are often careful to acknowledge that job cuts are due to advances in AI, even as they try to convince investors that the technology will boost efficiency.

In late January, UPS announced cuts of 12,000 jobs, the largest layoff in company history.

CEO Carol Toomey touted AI as a driver for cost reductions, citing as an example that the technology would allow sales staff to assemble proposals without consulting pricing experts.

According to Bloomberg, the company later backtracked and publicly insisted that AI is not replacing workers.

A study led by Princeton professor Ed Felten lists the jobs most exposed to replacement by AI.

They include management analysts, lawyers, professors, teachers, judges, financial advisors, real-estate brokers, loan officers, psychologists, and human-resources and public relations roles.

However, with the rise of AI, other job categories may flourish.

A report reveals what are the best cities to visit and which top cities you should consider moving away from if you want to avoid AI. The green thumbs up are the safest places for jobs, while the red thumbs down are the places set to lose jobs to AI

According to LinkedIn, the number of job postings that mention AI has more than doubled since 2021, while according to a separate report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the technology led to the loss of more than 4,000 jobs in May last year. has contributed.

LinkedIn job posts that mention AI or generative AI have seen a 17 percent increase over the past two years compared to job posts that don’t mention artificial intelligence.

According to a Pew Research Center report, jobs in the US that have the highest risk of being replaced by AI include budget analysts, technical writers and web developers, while careers such as barbers, firefighters and pipelayers have the lowest risk.

Positions that fall among the highest-risk jobs are chief executives, veterinarians, interior designers, and sales managers.

Meanwhile, jobs that will see increased demand include technology-based occupations including machine learning engineers, natural language processing (NLP) scientists, software developers and data scientists.

“We’re seeing demand for AI skills grow rapidly across industries and geographies,” Olivier Sabella, vice president of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, told CNBC.

‘These job posts vary from roles where professionals will work directly on AI development, such as AI Engineer, to job postings where AI is listed as an essential skill.’

