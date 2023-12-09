Experts raise concerns about US commitment to GPS modernization

WASHINGTON – Members of a key advisory board questioned the U.S. military’s commitment to providing enhancements to the Global Positioning System, arguing that the network is in danger of falling behind other satellite navigation systems built by Europe and China.

The criticism came last week at the annual meeting of the National Space-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing Advisory Board.

Following a presentation by Col. Andrew Menschner, head of the Space Force unit that oversees GPS operations and maintenance, board vice chairman Bradford Parkinson said the panel was concerned about the lack of U.S. government funding for a planned GPS enhancement called the High Accuracy and Resilience Service. Is disappointed. (HARS), a proposed enhancement that would provide improved accuracy and robustness to GPS signals.

Formerly the chief architect of GPS, Parkinson also questioned why there are still not enough satellites broadcasting civilian L5 GPS signals to meet the demanding requirements for life-safety transportation and other high-performance applications. Are designed.

Without adequate resources and leadership advocacy, he said, there is legitimate concern that GPS – which provides navigational positioning and timing (PNT) data to more than six billion users worldwide – is in danger of losing its edge in such times. When competitors are emerging.

The PNT Advisory Board, which held its 29th annual meeting on December 6, provides independent advice to the U.S. government on GPS-related policy, planning, program management, and funding.

Menschner’s presentation to the board focused on the recent consolidation of the Space Force’s PNT units into the so-called Integrated Mission Delta that brings together GPS satellite and ground-system operators, maintainers, trainers and developers of new technologies. Space Systems Command, which oversees procurement of major systems including GPS satellites, also activated Delta, a new PNT-focused system to create closer relationships between procurement offices and satellite operators.

“The idea is that by better integrating the operations and acquisitions side of the house, we accelerate the delivery of capacity and optimize it for operations,” Menschner said.

“We’ve had some early successes,” he said. “This gives the operator community a direct voice in the acquisition process. And it is already proving its worth when it comes to the OCX program,”

OCX is the next generation ground system for the GPS constellation.

Parkinson had no problem with the reorganization, but he did challenge Space Force Space Systems Command’s decision to combine PNT and military communications satellite procurement under one program office.

“In the old days one could identify the navel of a GPS head by focusing on navigation,” he said.

Menschner explained that the reorganization of PNT Delta – based at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado – is separate from the Los Angeles-based Space Systems Command organization, where PNT is part of a joint SATCOM and PNT program office.

Parkinson stressed that this is a problem because of the “advocacy and energy” put into navigation and communication programs.

He said, “Whatever the gold standard once meant, I am not convinced that you are on the path that will put you first among your peers.” He said there are capabilities that the PNT Advisory Board believes GPS needs and have not been funded. “For example, I’m thinking about full activation of L5.”

Of the 31 GPS satellites currently in orbit, only 17 are L5 capable. L5 has been broadcasting since 2014 as a pre-operational signal for testing purposes, but it will not be fully operational until the Space Force completes the development and fielding of new OCX ground stations. The long-delayed OCX has been in development for decades and is now planned to be operational by 2025.

These issues are worrisome, Parkinson said, because other satellite navigation networks such as Europe’s Galileo and China’s BeiDou could overtake GPS in capacity and service quality over time.

Menschner said the concept of Unified Mission Delta is to “allow myself as a commander to advocate for the things that are needed to keep the PNT mission area going and to advance the capabilities that are developed in the future.”

“We’re still working through the requirements and procedures,” he told Parkinson. “But your point is well understood that we do not have to lose it in the restructuring process.”

The PNT advisory board, Parkinson said, will seek to better understand the restructuring of the Space Force, but is concerned about the lack of clear “lines of command” and “advocacy for a real future, things that we think will happen.” “We should at least be on par with Beidou and Galileo to stay afloat, because right now we are slipping behind.”

“This is no reflection on you,” Parkinson told Menschner. “I think this is way above your pay grade and I really appreciate you coming here.”

GPS 3 and subsequent plans

The most advanced GPS satellites in service today are GPS version 3, made by Lockheed Martin. There are currently six GPS 3s in orbit as part of a 31-satellite GPS constellation. Four additional GPS 3 satellites have been built and are awaiting launch opportunities. The satellites are in storage at Lockheed Martin facilities in Colorado.

“As a Space Force we understand the importance of our civilian partners and we are certainly committed to providing services,” Menschner said. “We currently have 31 vehicles broadcasting, plus six remaining vehicles. “It certainly reinforces the idea that GPS is a strong and secure group.”

“It’s not often that we have four complete vehicles ready for launch,” he said. “We are excited to have him in the classroom. We just need a ride.”

On the OCX program, he said the latest round of developmental testing has been successful. “We are eyeing delivery in June 2024 and transition to operations in February 2025,” Menschner said. “We are looking forward to full operational capability for L5 transmission.”

He also mentioned that the Space Force is purchasing more advanced GPS 3F satellites to be launched later this decade. These will have a higher level of anti-jam protection and a redesigned nuclear detonation detection system, as well as a new search and rescue payload.

“We are partnering with the Air Force Research Laboratory for future technology opportunities,” Menschner said. “The way this development is being structured allows for technology insertion at key points along the production timeline for up to 22 vehicles.” The first GPS 3F is expected to launch in 2027.

Source: spacenews.com