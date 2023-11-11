Experts predict a variety of views on 2023 home prices, interest rates

Two housing experts made different predictions for the state’s housing market during the Ivory Institute, an annual look at what Ivory Homes is doing and an annual look at the housing market, including a look at the year ahead.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A home for sale in Roy on Friday, September 15, 2023. Looking at Utah housing prices and inventory, data experts have vastly differing views on the state of the market for the next year.

This story is part of The Salt Lake Tribune’s ongoing commitment to identifying solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab.

Two housing experts made different predictions for Utah’s housing market on Friday.

Dejan Esic told a packed ballroom that he thinks housing prices will be about the same or 2% lower in a year.

Jim Wood told the crowd gathered at Salt Lake City’s Little America Hotel for the annual Ivory Institute event that he thinks home prices will be 3% to 4% higher this time next year. What Ivory Homes is doing The Ivory Institute takes an annual look at the Utah housing industry and the state housing market, including the outlook.

Eschick, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, and Wood, the institute’s Ivory-Boyer senior fellow, also disagree on what the market would have done during the same event last year.

They were both proven wrong as housing prices rose by about 5% in 2023 – right in the middle of their forecast.

Utah’s housing market is the least affordable it has ever been amid a historic surge in housing demand and interest rates remaining at 22-year highs with the prospect of another hike from the Federal Reserve.

The average price of a home in Utah is about $490,000, Wood said. Real estate websites put the average price at around $507,000.

Only 23% of Utah households can afford a median-priced home, Clark Ivory, CEO of Ivory Homes, said as part of his introduction to the two-hour program.

That number drops to 7.8% when you consider only renter households, he said.

Typically prices go down when interest rates go up, Ivory said, but that hasn’t been the case in Utah because demand still exceeds housing supply.

He said increased interest rates are impacting what people pay for housing as well as homebuilders’ credit lines and loan repayments.

Interest rates are important and should decline next year, all three people said.

Rates won’t go back to pre-hike levels, Ivory said, but they should drop from 7% or more to just above 6%.

Financial institutions predict a gradual decline based on the graphs shown during the presentation.

This alleviates the concern expressed by Esic: that a sharp decline in interest rates could push up house prices.

Instead, Eschik expects housing prices to remain the same or decline next year.

He believes the market will move to offer townhomes and other housing options that are more affordable.

However, Wood believes more people moving to Utah and the state’s youthful population will drive more demand in a housing market that is already short in supply.

Both expect less construction in the coming year, including a “large reduction” in apartment construction.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Apartments under construction at 900 West in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Wood estimates officials will issue permits for about 20,000 new units in 2024. Eschik is slightly less optimistic with an estimate of 18,000.

Ivory Homes has its own estimate and is predicting 5,700 permits for multifamily housing, 13,300 permits for single-family housing and townhomes.

The homebuilder also expects interest rates to drop to 6.5% by the end of next year and home prices in Utah to remain the same while housing prices nationwide will increase by 2%.

Megan Banta is the Salt Lake Tribune’s data enterprise reporter, a philanthropically supported position. The Tribune retains control over all editorial decisions.

