Experts have outlined 14 ways humanity could drive itself towards extinction

It is easy to feel optimistic about humanity’s future prosperity when viewed through the lens of ongoing technological and medical progress. Dig a little deeper, and it soon becomes clear that our success as a species is never guaranteed.

New research led by a team from Stockholm University in Sweden outlines 14 different “evolutionary traps” that our global population could potentially fall into, ultimately leading to our extinction.

According to the team behind the study, part of the problem is that we’re doing too well for ourselves — our dominance and success is leading to dangerous consequences.

We are now living through what is known as a polycrisis, where multiple threats – from climate change to global pandemics – are threatening to quickly end the Anthropocene era.

The networks are interconnected, involving many contributing factors. (Søgaard Jorgensen et al., Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B2023)

“Humans as a species are incredibly creative,” says anthropologist Peter Sögaard Jorgensen of Stockholm University.

“We are able to innovate and adapt to a variety of circumstances and collaborate at astonishing scales. But these abilities come with unintended consequences.”

Of the 14 potential evolutionary bottlenecks for humanity, five have been labeled as global: simplification (systems becoming too specialized for adaptation, such as monoculture farming), evolution for the sake of evolution (a series of evolutions that harm welfare, Non-stop exploration), overshoot (using more than the Earth can provide), division (international conflict), and contagion (infectious diseases, for example).

The other five are described as technology traps. They are infrastructure lock-in (with fossil fuels), chemical pollution, existential technologies (such as nuclear weapons), technological autonomy (including AI), and disinformation.

The remaining four have been called structural traps by researchers. These are short-termism, overconsumption, disintegration of the biosphere and loss of local social capital, where an increasingly digital world cuts off social interaction and potentially contributes to further division.

What’s more, 12 of these are considered to be in advanced stages. Only the loss of technical autonomy and local social capital has not yet developed into worrisome problems. What’s even more worrying is that these impasses reinforce each other, meaning it’s likely we’ll get stuck in more than one.

“Evolutionary webs are a well-known concept in the animal world,” says Sogaard Jorgensen.

“Just as many insects are attracted to light, an evolutionary reflex that could kill them in the modern world, the human race is at risk of reacting to new events in harmful ways.”

It’s a pretty bleak picture, but researchers aren’t giving up just yet. What’s needed now, the team says, is proactive change – not just accepting that we must go with the flow, but making deliberate efforts in the other direction.

Researchers say we may be short-sighted and destructive as a species, but we are also creative, innovative and cooperative. It means there is hope that our destiny is not yet written.

“One very simple thing everyone can do is to become more engaged in nature and society as well as learn about the global consequences of their local actions, both positive and negative,” says Jorgensen.

“There is nothing better than exposing yourself to something that needs protection.”

Research has been published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B,

Source: www.sciencealert.com