Director of Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB), Prof. Hrishikesh T. Krishnan has stressed the need for greater investment in research and development (R&D) to move India on the path to becoming an innovation powerhouse.

On the 82nd Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), “Can India Become an Innovation Powerhouse?” Giving a speech on the topic. At the Central Food Technological and Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru on Saturday, Professor Krishnan, who is also the Ram Charan Chair Professor in Innovation and Leadership, pointed out the inadequate R&D in India while drawing attention to the Global Innovation Index. GII) 2022 Report.

Citing the report, he said gross expenditure on R&D in India stood at 0.7 per cent of GDP in 2018 – two percentage points lower than the previous year – and equated to an indicator rank of 53. Gross expenditure on R&D in China was equal to 2.4 percent of GDP in 2020 – up seven percentage points from the previous year – and equivalent to an indicator rank of 13.

Dr Krishnan said that the gross expenditure on R&D in terms of percentage of GDP is well above 1 per cent in most of the comparable countries, while among the innovation leaders it is between two to three per cent.

Furthermore, he said that the two industries in India that were most R&D-intensive were pharmaceuticals and transportation. But globally, the focus of R&D was more on industries like semiconductor, electronics information technology etc. “One reason why India’s R&D spending is not higher is that we do not have a significant presence in those industries,” he said. Said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that R&D in India is largely driven by the government, unlike most other countries in the world, where it is the business sector that drives R&D. “Another challenge we face is that the industry moves forward. More responsibility for research and development,” he said.

CSIR was established in 1942 and its 82nd Foundation Day was celebrated on Saturday morning at the CFTRI campus.

On Saturday afternoon, the 74th Foundation Day of CSIR-CFTRI, which was established in 1950, was celebrated at the CFTRI campus, where Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, Shilpi Agarwal was the guest of honour.

The CSIR-CFTRI Foundation Day address was delivered by Professor M Pushpavathi, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru on the topic “Diet and Wellness for the Specially Disabled: A Step Forward for Nutrition Programme”. On this occasion, CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh spoke about the achievements of CFTRI.

Source: www.thehindu.com