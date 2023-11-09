Experts estimate that GDP growth rate next year will be more than 5%

A view of the Lujiazui area of ​​Pudong, Shanghai, eastern China. [Photo/Xinhua]

Active targeting is expected to motivate sectors to utilize their full potential

Leading experts said China may consider an active GDP growth target of more than 5 percent in 2024 to bring economic growth back to its potential level, meet market expectations and meet long-term development goals.

Fiscal expansion will be important to achieve the target, complemented by accommodative monetary steps, he said, adding that a deficit-to-GDP ratio above 3% in 2024 should be acceptable if necessary.

Yu Yongding, an academic member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told China Daily in an exclusive interview that it is necessary for China to aim for next year’s GDP growth to be higher than this year’s growth rate, as long as Inflation remains low.

“Assuming that China’s economy will grow 5 percent this year, the target for 2024 should definitely exceed 5 percent,” Yu said. He said setting proactive development targets would motivate various sectors to utilize their full potential in promoting economic growth.

China’s GDP growth stood at 5.2 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters, with the International Monetary Fund projecting full-year growth at 5.4 percent due to a surge in domestic demand. However, the IMF cautioned that growth could slow in 2024 amid asset market weakness and weak external demand.

The focus is on how the annual Central Economic Work Conference, which usually takes place in mid-December, will set the direction for macroeconomic policymaking in 2024. This is seen as a move that signals the policy makers’ emphasis on paving the way for solid growth. 2024, China’s top legislature approved the issuance of an additional 1 trillion yuan ($137.2 billion) of treasury bonds in late October.

The approval for additional treasury bonds is “an important step in the right direction”, Yu said, which brings this year’s deficit-to-GDP ratio to about 3.8 percent and circumvents the so-called red line of 3 percent for fiscal deficit. breaks. ,

It would be prudent to keep next year’s deficit ratio above 3 percent if necessary to achieve economic growth targets, Yu said, adding that expansionary fiscal policy is important to stabilize growth at a level consistent with China’s potential growth rate.

Potential growth rate refers to the highest possible rate at which an economy can grow without triggering inflation while operating at full employment.

Yu, who serves on the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, said the scope for interest rate cuts at this time may be limited due to various constraints, including the US-China interest rate spread. Falling interest revenue of commercial banks.

Yu said, fiscal policy should go ahead at the current stage. Monetary policy can play a complementary role, such as taking measures to offset the increase in interest rates caused by additional Treasury bond issuance.

The Finance Ministry will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and bring about better policy effects, Finance Minister Lan Foan said in an interview with Xinhua news agency, which was published on Sunday.

Echoing Yu’s views, Li Xiaochao, former deputy head of the National Bureau of Statistics, said it would be appropriate to set next year’s GDP growth target at 5.5 percent.

“Faster growth is needed to meet the expectations of businesses and households,” Li said, attributing the current soft sentiment among them mainly to slow economic growth in recent years, which has resulted in lower corporate incomes and household incomes. There was slow growth.

About 11.87 million college students are projected to graduate next year, a new record, Li said in an article published by the Center for Cities and Competitiveness of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. He said that this will also make it necessary to accelerate economic growth so that more jobs can be created.

Experts said a GDP growth target above 5 percent would better serve the country’s long-term goals, noting that China’s long-term objectives call for an average annual economic growth of 4.6 percent through 2035, but the annual growth rate for 2022 and 2023 There will be only a little more than 4 percent, according to Ping An Securities.

Still, some other experts are more cautious and believe that a target of around 5 percent, similar to this year, would be more achievable and reasonable in 2024.

Feng Jianlin, chief economist at Beijing FOST Economic Consulting Co., said China’s economic growth may face downward pressure next year as the favorable comparative effect caused by COVID-19 will fade, especially in the first quarter. .

Feng said he expects China to set next year’s GDP growth target of about 5 percent, based on plentiful policy support for the real estate sector, manufacturing investment and infrastructure investment.

