Experts assess trends and sales in the office market

After the future of the office remained uncertain in 2020, 2022 saw some high-profile transactions. But 2023? Sure there were some deals, but not many.

Tate Croschel, principal and managing director of Avison Young, said the overall market was “sad”, even though the leasing side of the market had been OK.

“After the pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether people needed office space,” she said. “How long will it take for them to get back to the office, and I think things have returned to normal enough where people are willing to commit again.”

The highwater mark for the office building transaction was the RBC Gateway Building sale. In July, United Properties sold the building to California investor Spear Street Capital for $225 million. Kroeschel described the sale as interesting and said the building is in a good location in the central business district.

The next largest sale was the LaSalle Building, which was sold to Hempel Cos. in a deal worth nearly $50 million for more than 651,000 square feet. Krauschel said the building owners now have the opportunity to create a “beautiful property” because it was purchased at an “advantageous price.”

“This will allow them to completely transform and add some really nice features and completely restore that building,” he said. “As we saw six or seven years ago with the Fifth Street Towers, how that owner bought them very cheaply and it’s really a wonderful kind of unprecedented thing.”

He said he expects some more lease deals to come to fruition.

Jim Vos, principal at Cresa, said this was a year to create “clarity in decision making” for some companies. He said interest rates have impacted the capital market for office space and put landlords at risk.

Vos echoed Kroschel’s sentiments on the sales of RBC Gateway and the LaSalle Building, saying they represent headwinds in the market.

“RBC sold at a shocking price because it had very strong credit with some long-term leases, so investors who want certainty will have to pay a heavy price for it,” he said. “LaSalle was the opposite; it was an investor rich with cash and willing to tolerate a tremendous amount of uncertainty, in exchange for paying a very low price for the building.”

One trend noted by Kroeschel is the conversion of office space into space that can be used differently.

“I think the big question on everyone’s mind is what’s going to happen to these buildings,” Krauschel said. “Will they convert to multifamily when you’re in a CBD environment?”

She doesn’t see this happening on a large scale, at least in multifamily, but says it will slowly start happening more often.

