November 1, 2023
Expert witnesses testify on Trump's finances for prosecution


IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

  • Bipartisan bill proposes just-for-children court to help migrant children

    01:44

  • playing now

    Expert witnesses testify on Trump’s finances for prosecution

    02:09

  • next

    ‘People can’t find water’: Chef Jose Andres describes ‘devastation’ in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

    05:30

  • Israeli artillery fire heard near Gaza border, reports Richard Engel

    03:27

  • Maine doctor describes treatment of Lewiston victims’ ‘catastrophic’ wounds

    05:27

  • ‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting tells

    05:26

  • Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas’ underground operations

    01:51

  • How Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in 24 hours

    03:58

  • Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay possible Gaza ground offensive

    05:29

  • Jordan would support a plan to empower interim Speaker McHenry

    02:11

  • Jordan: The House can elect a Republican speaker or form a coalition government

    03:09

  • DOJ is investigating the fatal stabbing of Palestinian American boy in Illinois as a hate crime

    02:30

  • Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza

    05:31

  • Israeli woman told that her brother was kidnapped by Hamas

    07:31

  • Jordan rejoins House Speaker race after Scalise drops out

    02:43

  • Israeli forces respond to explosion at northern border fence

    02:03

  • Israel has intensified its response on the southern border before the ground attack.

    05:14

  • Concert survivor describes surviving Hamas attack

    06:36

  • Father of missing IDF soldier calls on Biden to negotiate with Hamas

    10:21

  • ‘I just want my daughter back’: mother of missing Israeli festival-goer says

    06:32

An expert witness for the New York State Attorney General’s Office took the stand in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the Trump family and their company. NBC News legal analyst Lisa Rubin explains why Michael McCarty’s testimony is important to the prosecution.Nov. 1, 2023

Read more

  • Bipartisan bill proposes just-for-children court to help migrant children

    01:44

  • playing now

    Expert witnesses testify on Trump’s finances for prosecution

    02:09

  • next

    ‘People can’t find water’: Chef Jose Andres describes ‘devastation’ in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

    05:30

  • Israeli artillery fire heard near Gaza border, reports Richard Engel

    03:27

  • Maine doctor describes treatment of Lewiston victims’ ‘catastrophic’ wounds

    05:27

  • ‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting tells

    05:26

Source: www.msnbc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Jason Aldean defends ‘Try It Small Town’, but says he would change the location of the controversial music video

Jason Aldean defends ‘Try It Small Town’, but says he would change the location of the controversial music video

November 1, 2023
Top performers in earnings season: Cloud solutions stocks worth owning

Top performers in earnings season: Cloud solutions stocks worth owning

November 1, 2023

You may have missed

Jason Aldean defends ‘Try It Small Town’, but says he would change the location of the controversial music video

Jason Aldean defends ‘Try It Small Town’, but says he would change the location of the controversial music video

November 1, 2023
Top performers in earnings season: Cloud solutions stocks worth owning

Top performers in earnings season: Cloud solutions stocks worth owning

November 1, 2023
7 undervalued stocks worth buying before everyone else

7 undervalued stocks worth buying before everyone else

November 1, 2023
AIG beats third-quarter profit estimates on general insurance, life and retirement benefits

AIG beats third-quarter profit estimates on general insurance, life and retirement benefits

November 1, 2023

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Invests $100M on Rare Disease Cure

November 1, 2023
Ethereum’s positive trend: increase in new addresses and decline in exchange supply »The Merkle News

Ethereum’s positive trend: increase in new addresses and decline in exchange supply »The Merkle News

November 1, 2023