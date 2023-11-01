IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

Bipartisan bill proposes just-for-children court to help migrant children 01:44

playing now Expert witnesses testify on Trump’s finances for prosecution 02:09

next ‘People can’t find water’: Chef Jose Andres describes ‘devastation’ in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis 05:30

Israeli artillery fire heard near Gaza border, reports Richard Engel 03:27

Maine doctor describes treatment of Lewiston victims’ ‘catastrophic’ wounds 05:27

‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting tells 05:26

Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas’ underground operations 01:51

How Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in 24 hours 03:58

Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay possible Gaza ground offensive 05:29

Jordan would support a plan to empower interim Speaker McHenry 02:11

Jordan: The House can elect a Republican speaker or form a coalition government 03:09

DOJ is investigating the fatal stabbing of Palestinian American boy in Illinois as a hate crime 02:30

Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza 05:31

Israeli woman told that her brother was kidnapped by Hamas 07:31

Jordan rejoins House Speaker race after Scalise drops out 02:43

Israeli forces respond to explosion at northern border fence 02:03

Israel has intensified its response on the southern border before the ground attack. 05:14

Concert survivor describes surviving Hamas attack 06:36

Father of missing IDF soldier calls on Biden to negotiate with Hamas 10:21

‘I just want my daughter back’: mother of missing Israeli festival-goer says 06:32

An expert witness for the New York State Attorney General’s Office took the stand in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the Trump family and their company. NBC News legal analyst Lisa Rubin explains why Michael McCarty’s testimony is important to the prosecution.Nov. 1, 2023

Read more

Bipartisan bill proposes just-for-children court to help migrant children 01:44

playing now Expert witnesses testify on Trump’s finances for prosecution 02:09

next ‘People can’t find water’: Chef Jose Andres describes ‘devastation’ in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis 05:30

Israeli artillery fire heard near Gaza border, reports Richard Engel 03:27

Maine doctor describes treatment of Lewiston victims’ ‘catastrophic’ wounds 05:27

‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting tells 05:26

Source: www.msnbc.com