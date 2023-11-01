Expert witnesses testify on Trump’s finances for prosecution
An expert witness for the New York State Attorney General’s Office took the stand in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the Trump family and their company. NBC News legal analyst Lisa Rubin explains why Michael McCarty’s testimony is important to the prosecution.Nov. 1, 2023
