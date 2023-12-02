Expert who interviewed 70 parents reveals three 'extreme' parenting decisions that work wonders

Knowingly or unknowingly, many parents curb their child’s passion at a very young age. It is a difficult task to keep our parenting style under control so that we do not become discouraged parents. This is where parenting experts come in handy and it is worth seeking their support. Margot Machol Bisnow is an author and parenting expert who wrote the book “Raising an Entrepreneur: How to Help Your Children Achieve Their Dreams.” Speaking to CNBC Make It about her book, Bisnow highlighted three “extreme” parenting tactics for helping kids follow their dreams and succeed in them.

Bisnow’s book is based on 99 stories of parents who raised successful children, including interviews with the parents of 70 highly accomplished entrepreneurs. In identifying the common parenting characteristic shared by most of these parents, the authors say, “Those parents gave their children freedom to pursue passions, sometimes to extremes, such as less Leaving home or leaving college at an older age.” He stressed that when it comes to their children’s career, parents should listen to their children and take their opinions seriously, instead of imposing their will. “The sad thing for me is that it shouldn’t be ‘extreme’ parenting. It should be normal parenting,” says a concerned Bisnow. Let’s take a look at 3 “extreme” parenting techniques that actually work.

1. Support your child’s passion

Representative Image Source: Pexels | kindle media

According to Bisnow, filmmaker Jon M. Chu bewildered his immigrant parents when he wanted to pursue a career in the creative arts, contrary to their expectations of a “traditional” career. His passion for making family videos turned into a desire to make films which led to criticism. Bisnow noted that when Chu cried and expressed her love of the creative arts, Chu’s mother bought her some books on filmmaking and said, “If you want to do it, learn all you can about it and be the best.” Become.” Bisnow explains, “People who stop encouraging their children’s passions because they can’t make enough money as an adult or don’t appear conventionally successful are sending the wrong message.” She adds, “Not everyone builds a career out of their passion—but showing that you believe in your kids can give them the confidence they need to succeed as adults, no matter what they do.” Let’s also walk on the path.”

2. Let your child learn to win and lose

Representative Image Source: Pexels | campus production

Talking about how his interviewees gave their children too much freedom from a very young age, Bisnow mentioned the parents of Simon Isaacs, CEO of Taskforce and co-founder of Fatherly. Isaac’s parents let him leave home for two years to train as a skier in Colorado. Skiing for Middlebury College, Isaac hoped to make the U.S. Olympic team, but things didn’t go as he hoped. However, according to Bisnow, that experience laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial success. She said, “Being passionate about something to that extent taught him patience and focus, hard work and determination and all the things he needs to be successful in life,” adding, “I know his family’s It was hard to let him go. But he did.”

3. It’s okay if the child doesn’t have straight A’s

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Emily Rehnquist

Although not every college dropout is successful like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, Bisnow highlighted the importance of not forcing them to graduate or get straight A’s. For this, she cites the mother of Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg, who was skeptical about her dropping out of the University of Houston in her sophomore year. Mullenweg, while still in his college days, was developing a web content management system which caught the attention of CNET who were willing to pay for his work. Seeing his passion and commitment, Mullenweg’s mother eventually allowed him to pursue his passion and helped him find an apartment in San Francisco. Mullenweg worked with CNET for a year and started his own standalone business, WordPress, and became CEO of a billion dollar company. “A lot of parents, their kids want to drop out of school and they’re apathetic,” the author says, “They say ‘No. You can’t do that. You won’t be able to succeed.’ In life,’ clearly, [for Mullenweg]It was the right decision.”

Source: scoop.upworthy.com