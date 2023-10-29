Expert: What to do if you lose your job at 40 or 50

©Shutterstock.com

Getting fired from a job is always stressful, but losing a job in middle age can cause serious anxiety about what’s next. If this happens to you, it’s OK to be concerned – but don’t panic.

Discover: 100 Passive Income Ideas to Help You Make Money After Layoff

SEE: 26 Ways to Make $1,000 Fast – in a Week or Less

“Losing your job at age 40 or 50 can be an overwhelming experience, and it’s important to accept the realities of the rapidly changing job market,” said Andrea Miller, ICF-certified global executive and career coach. “However, instead of focusing on them, focus on what you can control and what benefits you bring to your experience. Accept the fact that you have been through various professional challenges and that you have a lot to offer, especially during uncertain times.

“In your 40s and 50s, you have the maturity and resilience to successfully deal with these challenges, if you choose to believe you do and develop a clear action plan.”

Also see First Steps to Take After Losing Your Job.

Forget your old career path and focus on what’s next

Even if it wasn’t part of your plan, a career change in midlife is more possible today than your Boomer or Silent Generation parents might have imagined. Accept your situation and embrace the possibilities.

“One of the biggest obstacles for people in their 40s and 50s is mindset,” said Miranda Holder, founder of Holder Leadership, an ICF-certified professional career and leadership coach specializing in career change. “We have been given a cultural model of what career direction should be: more money, power and climbing the ladder of success.

“I talk to my clients about how our career is more like a jungle gym than a staircase, that if we expand our mental models we have more possibilities to explore than we think. This may seem like forced positivity to some people at first, but how we choose to view a situation has a tremendous impact on our behavior and outcomes.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire and Professional Money Coach: Here’s How You Can Become Rich Working Just 20 Hours Per Week

Holder outlined four stages of midlife professional recalibration.

1. Identify common business goals

Holder says to start by listing every job you’ve ever wanted to explore and every activity that excites you.

“Don’t say no to anything, even if it’s not financially or logistically feasible,” he said. “By including everything, you can see important themes that inform your next steps. For example, you might notice that each of the options you listed involves solving puzzles of some form, and this will be an important feature of what you do next.

2. Ask for input

Next, talk to trusted friends and family members about what they believe your gifts and abilities are.

“Where are you at your best and most energetic?” Holder said. “Focus on what resonates and leave the rest behind.”

3. Concentrate your attention

Now, narrow your list to three to five serious options.

“Who in your network does this work or might be able to connect you with someone who does?” Holder asked. “You want to talk to people who do the work you’re interested in learning more about to identify next steps in moving into a new career or job.”

4. Take mental notes

Holder’s fourth step is to note what excites you while searching.

“Because our values ​​reside in our bodies, we will feel more connected to work that makes us feel fulfilled,” she said. “Use your brain as well as your heart when navigating this moment.”

Informational interviews take place before job interviews.

When you emerge from Holder’s four-step process with a new career path, you may be eager to start sending out applications right away. But first, lay the groundwork with 15 or 20 rounds of what Dominic Maughn, founder and CEO of mentorship platform MentorCruise, calls “informational interviews” — informal Q&As with professionals in the fields or roles you’re targeting.

“Be prepared with thoughtful questions about their work, industry trends, growth opportunities, and insights on transferable skills from your background,” he says. “Treat it as a two-way communication, not just asking for a job. With each conversation, you’ll expand your connections while getting valuable insider advice to refine your search.

“The personal touch of an informational interview is far more effective than applying to a job posting online because it enriches your network. This allows you to tap into the hidden job market and uncover potentially unknown vacancies. It also establishes you as a serious, engaged candidate, so you’re prepared for future opportunities. With a focused, consistent informational interview campaign, you can transform your career in middle age through the power of your network.

Create an age-appropriate resume

Matthew Warzel, Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW), Certified Internet Recruiter (CIR) and president of resume-writing firm MJW Careers, knows from experience that older applicants have several advantages in the interview room.

“But the difficult part is for a skilled job seeker to get into that room,” he said. “People with a lot of experience and more knowledge have to face the harsh reality that some companies will want to hire young people at a younger age and at a lower price.”

Follow Warzel’s eight tips to create a resume that puts you one-on-one with a hiring manager, where you can beat out younger applicants:

Be limited to one to two pages maximum. Highlight only the last 20 years in your summary. Stop at 10 years of past roles in the “Experience” section. To note something previously outstanding, add it to the “Key Accomplishments” section before the “Experience” section. Use your “Experience” section to showcase your accomplishments and value presentations on work you’ve done. This is your most important section – make it shine. Remove dates from your education/affiliation/license section. Use a modern email like Gmail and not a dated address like AOL. Discard dated software and any computer skills not relevant to the target position. Include applicant tracking system-compliant skills and keywords in the “LinkedIn Endorsements” or “Key Competencies” section from the job description to avoid being filtered out by HR software.

Consider going into business for yourself

If you have some money saved up, good credit, a winning idea and the patience and determination of a born entrepreneur, you can skip the resume altogether and become your next employer.

“It may sound like a cliché, but there’s a lot of truth in the saying, ‘When one door closes, another door opens,’” says Terry Kasdan, founder of digital marketing agency AtCommunications and assistant professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Said. Illinois Department of Advertising.

“Who better to open the next winning business in an industry than someone with 20 or 25 years of experience?” Kasdan said. “The Internet makes it incredibly easy to form an LLC and set up the virtual shingle of a new business. Platforms like Squarespace allow small business owners to launch their websites quickly and inexpensively.

“So take the knowledge, skills and industry connections you’ve gained working for someone else over the years and start working for yourself. As I tell students in my entrepreneurship class at the University of Illinois, you are never too young or too old to start a new business.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Expert: What to do if you lose your job at 40 or 50

Source: www.bing.com