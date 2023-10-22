Expert: What to do if you have no savings in your 40s and 50s

Swetikad/Getty Images

Time is every saver’s best friend, and if you’ve reached middle age and have nothing left for retirement, you may feel like it’s too late to start. It’s not – but now is the time to take a ‘better than nothing’ approach to your finances.

LEARN: Money expert Rachel Cruze shares 8 tips for saving money every month

Learn: How to get cashback on your everyday purchases

“I always tell my coaching clients that even if they’re late to the retirement savings game, doing a little is better than doing nothing,” said financial coach Katie Hogan, curriculum vitae and founder at AI-powered personal finance app Parthian. is better.” , “If you manage to save just a small amount in your 40s and 50s, it’s always better than doing nothing. It’s never too late.”

Here’s how to start saving today.

Understand what you’re up against, but look for the silver lining

It may not be too late, but you should feel a strong sense of urgency. The clock is ticking and you’ve lost most of the time-based ability to compound.

But don’t panic yet.

Even if you’re in your late 50s, you still have about a decade to save, invest, and grow until you reach your full retirement age. On the other hand, if you’re around 40, you still have the better part of a quarter century to build something from scratch.

The key is not to start turning anything into something right away.

The Atomic Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s

Save every dollar – after spending some on professional help

Considering how far behind you are, you don’t have time for the mistakes you’ll surely make if you go it alone. Even though you need to save every dollar possible, you should invest some of those dollars in professional help.

“If you’re in your 40s or 50s and don’t have any significant savings, the best thing you can do is consult a financial expert who can give you a detailed look at your personal situation and the options available,” said Sam Dallow, accounting, finance and Can give details.” Tax expert at Counting King, a business funding and tax firm.

There are a variety of certified professional designations – including certified financial planner (CFP), chartered financial advisor (CFC) and chartered financial analyst (CFA) – as well as options such as money coach, financial advisor, financial coach and retirement planner. . Or cannot be certified. Before agreeing to anything, research the different services they offer, their different fee structures, whether they are fiduciary and how they are regulated.

Create a budget keeping savings in mind

Your goal is to save as much money as quickly as possible, if you’re ever going to do that. The only way not to waste precious time and dollars is to organize your financial life and seek to trim the fat.

“The first step is to create a budget and identify areas to cut expenses and save more,” said Tony Abazi, senior mortgage loan officer and client financial advisor at Neighborhood Loans.

Adopt a pay-yourself-first strategy like 50/30/20, which allocates 50% of each paycheck to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings.

Remember, every bit counts – cut expenses wherever possible

Ideally, you’ll increase your 20% savings at the expense of your 30% wants, at least until you regain some lost ground.

“This may involve making some sacrifices and adjusting your lifestyle, but it’s important to prioritize saving for retirement,” Abazi said.

Financial planner Andrew Lokenath, founder of Fluent in Finance, agrees that now is the time to put your future security above your current comfort level – at least for a while.

“Move toward smaller, less expensive housing,” he said. “Make your vehicles last longer instead of upgrading frequently and control discretionary expenses like food and entertainment – ​​and be sure to maintain budget discipline even as your contributions increase.”

Deposit as much as possible into tax-advantaged accounts

You should start by building an emergency fund in an FDIC-insured savings account. Without it, you’ll end up undoing all your progress by using your credit card to manage the next unexpected expense. But once you have three to six months’ worth of expenses in the bank, it’s time to start growing your money by investing — but not in a standard brokerage account that doesn’t offer the tax benefits associated with dedicated retirement accounts. .

“Take advantage of employer-sponsored retirement plans such as 401(k)s and contribute as much as you can, especially if your employer offers matching contributions,” Abazi said. “Consider opening an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) and contributing the maximum allowable amount each year.”

Alternatively, you could consider an after-tax Roth IRA – you can fund an employee-sponsored 401(k) as well as any type of IRA – but seek guidance from your financial professional before committing. .

The IRS lets you get in late to the game – take advantage

In 2023, the IRS allows you to contribute up to $22,500 to a 401(k) and $6,500 to an IRA. But once you turn 50, you can deposit an additional $7,500 into your 401(k), for a total of $30,000. In the case of IRAs, you can contribute an additional $1,000 when you turn 50, for a total of $7,500.

Catch-up contributions are intended to help people who have fallen behind in saving later in life, so don’t miss the opportunity – deposit every dollar you can into a tax-advantaged account as allowed by the IRS. . If you don’t have extra dollars to raise money, find them wherever possible.

“Explore part-time work or consulting options to supplement your income,” Lokenath said. “See if unused vacation or sick time can be cashed out and discuss working longer hours with your employer. “Being able to work a few extra years can make a big difference.”

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Expert: What to do if you have no savings in your 40s and 50s

Source: www.bing.com