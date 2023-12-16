As far as key data is concerned, the labor market is proving increasingly resilient.

The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November on higher interest rates, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate also fell toward a historic low, falling to 3.7% from 3.9% in October.

But look at some employment data beyond the monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers and the labor market picture becomes a little less rosy, says John Wolfenbarger, founder of the investment newsletter site BullAndBearProfits.com.

In a recent note, Wolfenberger shared five indicators that the labor market is weakening despite the positive numbers.

First, the fact that the three-month average of the unemployment rate is trending upward by 0.3 percentage points. Known as the Sahm rule, named after former Fed economist Claudia Sahm, when this average reaches 0.5 percentage points, it generally signals that a recession has arrived.

Wolfenberger pointed out that at the beginning of previous recessions, the moving averages were typically below current levels.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis/Bulandbearprofits.com

Then there has been temporary employment growth, which has fallen to negative levels seen at the beginning of the 2001 and 2008 recessions.

“Temporary employment is a key employment indicator because it is easier to fire temporary workers than full-time workers,” Wolfenberger said in the note.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis/Bulandbearprofits.com

But temporary workers aren’t the only ones feeling the pain. Permanent job losses have also increased by more than 20% year-over-year, a level seen only during the last three recessions.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis/Bulandbearprofits.com

The year-over-year percentage change in the number of trucking industry jobs is also flirting with recession levels. The trucking industry is considered cyclical because it is a reflection of the overall demand for goods.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis/Bulandbearprofits.com

And job vacancies have continued to decline despite the stock market’s surge, suggesting investors are disconnected from the broader economic picture.

Bullandbearprofits.com

Citing the historical track record of the above indicators and indicators such as the Treasury yield curve and the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index, Wolfenberger sees a significant recession ahead.

In such a situation, they see a huge decline in the stock. He told Business Insider that the S&P 500 could fall as much as 61.8% after all is said and done, and that’s because of valuations. He cites John Huseman’s ratio of the market cap of all non-financial stocks to the total value added (essentially total revenue) of those stocks. This measure is still above the dot-com bubble level, indicating negative returns for the S&P 500 over the next 12 years.

For the measure to get back to the level where investors can expect a 10% annual return during that time, the S&P 500 would have to fall to 1,650.

Hussman Funds

Wolfenberger’s ideas in context

How healthy the labor market really is depends on who you ask. Some say job growth is only normalizing or slowing down as the Fed slows inflation, and more accommodative monetary policy in 2024 will reinforce the soft-landing outcome. For example, in some of the indicators above, it is important to remember that they are year-on-year measurements, and one could argue that the declines reflect continued normalization following the pandemic, stimulus-driven surge.

On the other hand, this decline may be in its early stages as the cumulative effect of rate hikes begins.

Anna Wong, chief US economist at Bloomberg Economics, is one economist who believes the labor market will continue to weaken. He recently told Business Insider that the November jobs report was probably misleading because many of the jobs added were in health care and government, two sectors that have been spared from the recession anyway. Wong expects the US economy to be hit soon if a recession has not started yet.

As far as where stocks are headed, Wolfenberger has a different take. The average 2024 S&P 500 price target among leading Wall Street strategists is $5,000. This represents an increase of about 6% from current levels above 4,700.

And after the S&P 500’s 23% rally so far this year, the bears are looking increasingly extinct. Michael Kantrowitz, chief U.S. equity strategist at Piper Sandler and one of the most bearish strategists on Wall Street last year, said Friday he is more open than ever to a constructive approach to stocks.

“I’m not broadly optimistic, but I can see the scenario that stocks continue to rally and widen as the big bad wolf (Powell) comes back to his den,” Kantrowitz wrote in a note.

He added: “I was largely wrong this year in terms of absolute return on equity – I was more likely to stay open-minded, stick with history and my framework, and be willing to swallow my ego and not be stubborn. Trying – what if it would take more time or not happen at all?”

But some bearers have remained steadfast, perhaps most notably investing legend Jeremy Grantham, who called out the dot-com bubble and crash of 2008. He told Business Insider earlier this month that he thinks the stock could fall between 30%-52%.

It is too early to tell what the fate of the US economy will be amid one of the most aggressive monetary policy tightening regimes in generations. If jobs growth continues and the labor market stops cooling as the Fed cuts rates next year, investors could be in for another big year. But if the data tells a different story, the stock’s road ahead could be bumpy, as Wolfenberger is warning.

Source: www.businessinsider.com