If you keep on eating all the lip-smacking food, your body might gain weight after the wedding season is over and you might have to hit the gym soon after. What if we told you that you can eat all the delicious food at weddings without the fear of gaining weight? Read on to know in detail.

Updated Nov 27, 2023 | 06:00 AM IST

It is that time of the year when you get dressed up and eat delicious food at weddings. When it comes to attend any wedding, one of the first things that comes to everyone’s mind is the variety of food Indian weddings cater to their guests. Well, if you keep on eating all the lip-smacking food, your body might gain weight after the wedding season is over and you might have to hit the gym soon after.

What if we told you that you can eat all the delicious food at weddings without the fear of gaining weight? Yes, you read that right. Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya shared some tips that you should follow to prevent gaining extra weight this wedding season.

Ayurvedic Tips for Weight Loss

Begin your day with warm lemon-honey water. Make sure to add the honey after the warm water comes down to room temperature.

Always have raw food (salads) and soups before the main course.

Take smaller portions on your plate. Whatever you have on plate, make sure you eat it slowly and chew properly.

Chew 1 tsp of fennel seeds after every meal.

Sip on CCF Tea (Cumin, Coriander, Fennel) or consume CCF mixture whenever you feel bloated.

The expert also shared the precautions one should take while consuming honey and wrote, “Honey should not be mixed with hot foods or water and should not be consumed when you are working in a hot environment. It should never be combined with ghee or mixed with hot, spicy foods; fermented beverages (e.g., whiskey, rum, brandy); or mustard.”

The expert recommended that the best way to consume honey is by mixing it in a glass of room temperature water to help with weight loss, and with turmeric and black pepper for cough, cold, and immunity.

DISCLAIMER: The content in this article is for educational purposes only and not intended as professional advice.