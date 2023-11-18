Expert shares ‘huge red flag’ indicating recession

As the Federal Reserve heads out on a hiking cycle, Piper Sandler’s Michael Kantrowitz uses a four-step framework to assess how the U.S. economy is doing. He calls it HOPE, an acronym for “housing,” “order,” “profit,” and “employment.”

His theory when developing the framework five years ago was that housing is the first sector to feel the negative effects of higher rates, followed by new manufacturing orders, then corporate profits and finally the labor market.

So far in the current hiking cycle, things are going about as Kantrowitz had hoped. Housing is still weak, as evidenced by poor homebuilder confidence and low sales volumes. According to the Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, manufacturing is the sector in contraction. And corporate profit growth has slowed meaningfully.

The only shoe to drop is employment. And Kantrowitz, who was named one of the top three equity strategists on Wall Street through October 2022 in an institutional investor survey, sees signs that the job market will indeed weaken, even as some on Wall Street People will start withdrawing calls for recession.

In a recent note to clients, Kantrowitz outlined the evidence he’s seeing that says a recession is coming. One data point is the year-over-year percentage change of unemployed persons. Kantrowitz’s rule of thumb when determining whether the US economy is in recession is whether the share of unemployed people has increased by at least 10%. Right now, it’s up 7.7% year-to-date and continuing to rise, prompting Kantrowitz to say it’s “a big red flag to me.”

piper sandler

“This is our favorite ‘rule’ for measuring the beginning of a recession – we always have a recession when the % change in unemployed persons breaks the 10% barrier. This is similar to Ms. Sahm’s rule, but avoids the potential volatility. So goes the participation rate,” Kantrowitz said, referring to the Sahm rule, which states that a 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate on a three-month rolling average basis means a recession is starting. It is named after Claudia Sahm, the Federal Reserve economist who created the rule.

Still, while the unemployment rate is up to 3.9% from its low of 3.4% earlier this year, unemployment claims have not increased meaningfully. However, Kantrowitz believes they will cite the connection between homebuilder sentiment and rising claims.

piper sandler

“With respect to employment — I’ve seen enough data to make me believe we’re just at the beginning of a recession,” Kantrowitz said.

While Kantrowitz did not address his S&P 500 outlook in this special client note, his price target range for the S&P 500 is 3,600-3,800. The index is hovering around 4,500, a fall to 3,600 would be a 20% decline.

a turning point for the economy

Data in the coming months will continue to tell the story of how the US economy is weathering the most aggressive Fed hiking cycle in the last four decades.

If the unemployment rate continues to move upward even slightly, it will likely trigger the Sahm Law mentioned above. And there is reason to believe that the labor market will weaken further.

In a recent note, John Wolfenbarger, founder of investment newsletter BullAndBearProfits.com, highlighted that small businesses are cutting back on their hiring plans, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. This usually means an increase in unemployment.

Trahan Macro Research LLC/Bulandbearprofits.com

Wolfenberger also noted that the re-steepening of the Treasury yield curve after a period of inversion typically coincides with a weakening of the labor market.

Trahan Macro Research LLC/Bulandbearprofits.com

Earlier this month, the October nonfarm payrolls report showed that job growth continued to weaken. The U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs, less than economists’ expectations of 180,000. It was the second-lowest month of jobs growth since December 2020. The September and August numbers were also revised downwards.

Other key bearish indicators also point to a recession, such as the Treasury yield curve and the Conference Board’s leading economic indices.

Many market watchers, including DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach and Citadel founder Ken Griffin, see a recession in 2024.

But many people also see a soft landing ahead. Jan Hatzius, chief U.S. economist at Goldman Sachs, said in recent notes that the Federal Reserve’s remaining battle with inflation will not be difficult, and the chance of a recession next year is just 15%. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan also recently said he likes the prospects for the U.S. economy in 2024, thanks to a still-strong consumer sentiment.

